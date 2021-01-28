Michigan State promotes Tillman to cornerbacks coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s Travares Tillman has been promoted to cornerbacks coach.

The school announced the move Thursday. Tillman joined coach Mel Tucker’s staff last season as a senior defensive assistant.

Harlon Barnett will transition from cornerbacks to secondary coach.

Tillman came to Michigan State with Tucker after spending one season as a defensive backs coach at Colorado in 2019. He previously was at Georgia for three seasons and worked with Tucker there as well.

