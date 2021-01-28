Jackoby Pleads Not Guilty

A Maysville High School Principal appeared in court to enter a plea in a case of tampering with evidence.

49-year-old Henry Jackoby went before Judge Kelly Cottrill and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge. His bond was modified from $200,000 to $50,000.

Zanesville Police said that on December 24, they received a report concerning a sexual assault that had occurred within the City of Zanesville.

A search warrant was obtained and items of evidentiary value were recovered.

Detective Michel said that it was determined during the investigation that Jackoby had tampered with evidence.

Jackoby has been on administrative leave from Maysville since December 31.