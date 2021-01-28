Freshman Cross leaves Miami Hurricanes’ basketball program

Sports
Associated Press30

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Freshman forward Matt Cross has left the Miami Hurricanes’ program, the latest personnel loss for a reeling team plagued by injuries.

No reason was given when Miami made the announcement Thursday.

Cross started nine games, ranked fifth on the team in points and fourth in rebounds, and shot 20 for 50 from 3-point range. He didn’t play in Wednesday’s loss at Florida State, when Miami used six scholarship players.

The Hurricanes (6-9, 2-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) play Saturday at Wake Forest.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

