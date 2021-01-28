Chicago Bears hire Chris Rumph as defensive line coach

Sports
Associated Press33

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Chris Rumph as defensive line coach after he coached the Houston Texans’ outside linebackers this past season.

Rumph has 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. His college coaching career includes stops at South Carolina State (2002), Memphis (2003-05), Clemson (2006-10), Alabama (2011-13), Texas (2014), Florida (2015-17) and Tennessee (2018-19).

Alabama won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 while Rumph was the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach.

Rumph made his NFL coaching debut with the Texans in 2020.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Japan withdraws from SheBelieves Cup, replaced by Argentina

Associated Press

Fix is in! Disgraced ex-NBA ref Donaghy turns to wrestling

Associated Press

Brady’s parents survived COVID-19, will attend Super Bowl

Associated Press