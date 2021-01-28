Chicago Bears hire Chris Rumph as defensive line coach

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Chris Rumph as defensive line coach after he coached the Houston Texans’ outside linebackers this past season.

Rumph has 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. His college coaching career includes stops at South Carolina State (2002), Memphis (2003-05), Clemson (2006-10), Alabama (2011-13), Texas (2014), Florida (2015-17) and Tennessee (2018-19).

Alabama won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 while Rumph was the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach.

Rumph made his NFL coaching debut with the Texans in 2020.

