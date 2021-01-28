Updated on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Colder. High 28°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold. Low 15°

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 30°

DISCUSSION:

A cold Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs only topping off in the upper 20s this afternoon. Skies will feature some sunshine, but clouds will still be the more dominant feature in the sky across SE Ohio. A passing flurry will be possible as well, with no accumulation expected.

We will see even colder air moving in for the overnight, with lows in the mid to upper Teens, under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will feature more sunshine as we round out the work week, with highs near 30 Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, more unsettled weather will begin to move into the region. We will see snow showers beginning to move in by the late afternoon into the overnight on Saturday. Snow accumulation looks to be on the likely side, with a few inches expected by Sunday morning.

As we head into the day on Sunday, warmer air will change the snow to a rain snow mix, with highs in the lower 40s. We will see the transition back to snow late Sunday into Monday, with more accumulation expected. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 30s for highs as we begin the new work week.

Have a Great Thursday!

