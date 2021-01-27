Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52

Barnesville 71, Bridgeport 67

Cols. Africentric 101, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Mifflin 62

Cols. Independence 71, Cols. Briggs 65

Cols. Linden-McKinley 112, North Intl 35

Cols. Walnut Ridge 52, South 46

Jackson 47, Minford 44

Leipsic 59, Cory-Rawson 55

Mentor 71, Solon 53

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, Reading 55

N. Olmsted 53, Sandusky Perkins 43

W. Carrollton 72, Sidney 66

West 61, Cols. Eastmoor 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Richmond Edison 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Durant’s 32 points lead Nets past Young, Hawks 132-128 in OT

Associated Press

Providence controls OT, tops Marquette 72-63

Associated Press

Duchene’s leads Predators over Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout

Associated Press