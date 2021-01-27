Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52

Barnesville 71, Bridgeport 67

Cols. Africentric 101, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Mifflin 62

Cols. Independence 71, Cols. Briggs 65

Cols. Linden-McKinley 112, North Intl 35

Cols. Walnut Ridge 52, South 46

Jackson 47, Minford 44

Leipsic 59, Cory-Rawson 55

Mentor 71, Solon 53

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, Reading 55

N. Olmsted 53, Sandusky Perkins 43

W. Carrollton 72, Sidney 66

West 61, Cols. Eastmoor 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Richmond Edison 32

