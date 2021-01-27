Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 72, Quakertown 61

Beaver Falls 60, New Brighton 50

Belle Vernon 87, Yough 71

Berlin-Brothersvalley 81, Greater Johnstown 75

Biglerville 57, York Country Day 35

Bishop Canevin 56, Sto-Rox 51

Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 49

Bradford 47, Port Allegany 40

Burgettstown 60, Avella 48

Cameron County 41, Coudersport 38

Carlynton 53, Bethlehem Freedom 25

Central Bucks West 53, Souderton 47

Central Dauphin 60, Central Dauphin East 46

Charleroi 49, Carmichaels 41

Chartiers Valley 69, Baldwin 53

Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 42

Cheltenham 70, Springfield Montco 48

Cheswick Christian 49, Harvest Baptist 30

Chichester 53, Chester Charter 39

Coatesville 53, West Chester East 52

Cochranton 60, Maplewood 27

Council Rock North 55, Pennsbury 49

Council Rock South 41, Harry S. Truman 35

Dallastown Area 64, York 50

Downingtown East 45, West Chester Henderson 44

Erie 78, Erie First Christian Academy 46

Fairfield 46, Hanover 39

Faith Christian Academy 41, The Christian Academy 31

Girard 52, Northwestern 50

Greencastle Antrim 49, Boiling Springs 45

Greenville 76, Sharon 69

Grove City 68, Slippery Rock 41

Harrisburg 59, Cumberland Valley 51

Hatboro-Horsham 48, Upper Dublin 42

Hickory 67, Wilmington 34

Highlands 56, Hampton 55

Imani Christian Academy 66, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 50

Iroquois 57, Eisenhower M/hs 47

Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 60

Jefferson-Morgan 66, West Greene 35

Kennedy Catholic 79, West Middlesex 43

Knoch 55, Burrell 53

Lakeview 50, Farrell 41

Lancaster McCaskey 62, Manheim Township 60

Lebanon 58, Ephrata 20

Ligonier Valley 63, East Allegheny 57

Lititz Christian 59, Berks Christian 30

Lower Merion 68, Haverford 55

Mars 91, Shaler 58

McKeesport 52, Kiski Area 40

Meadville 53, Erie Cathedral Prep 35

Montour 78, Ambridge 53

Neshaminy 51, Bensalem 48

New Castle 78, Aliquippa 56

North Allegheny 74, North Hills 65, OT

North East 61, Mercyhurst Prep 43

North Penn 71, Central Bucks East 66, OT

Northeastern 66, Central York 45

Norwin 63, Butler 58

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 73, Serra Catholic 35

Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 46

Pennridge 48, Central Bucks South 43

Peters Township 67, Moon 66

Pine-Richland 76, Seneca Valley 60

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Wissahickon 42

Radnor 47, Springfield Delco 42, OT

Riverview 47, Propel Braddock Hills 45

Seton-LaSalle 70, West Mifflin 49

Shady Side Academy 78, Keystone Oaks 29

Shenango 65, Elwood City Riverside 27

South Allegheny 63, Valley 32

South Park 50, Mount Pleasant 48, OT

St. Joseph 86, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 72

Strath Haven 60, Harriton 45

Susquehannock 78, Dover 46

Thomas Jefferson 77, Clairton 35

Trinity 55, Mount Lebanon 50

Uniontown 66, Southmoreland 44

Unionville 46, Rustin 43

Upper Darby 40, Ridley 33

Upper Moreland 50, New Hope-Solebury 44

Warren 57, Titusville 30

Warwick 56, Elizabethtown 38

Washington 64, Bethlehem Center 26

Western Beaver 42, Northgate 40

Williamsburg 89, Juniata Valley 40

York Catholic 80, Delone 75, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

Berwick vs. Crestwood, ppd.

Blue Mountain vs. Pottsville, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Canon-McMillan vs. Allderdice, ppd.

Carlisle vs. Chambersburg, ppd.

Central Valley vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.

Cornell vs. West Allegheny, ppd.

Dunmore vs. Blue Ridge, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Ellwood City vs. Rochester, ppd.

Geibel Catholic vs. Frazier, ppd.

Governor Mifflin vs. West Lawn Wilson, ppd.

Hamburg vs. Fleetwood, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, ppd.

Kutztown vs. Antietam, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Lakeland vs. Mid Valley, ppd.

Lincoln Park Charter vs. Beaver Area, ppd.

McGuffey vs. Brownsville, ppd.

Milton Hershey vs. Mifflin County, ccd.

Mountain View vs. Elk Lake, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Muncy vs. Northwest Area, ppd.

Penn Hills vs. Greater Latrobe, ppd.

Pittsburgh North Catholic vs. Derry, ppd.

Ringgold vs. Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Sayre Area vs. Troy, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Scranton vs. North Pocono, ppd.

Union Area vs. Mohawk, ppd.

Upper St. Clair vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, ppd.

Waynesburg Central vs. Brentwood, ppd.

Western Wayne vs. Scranton Prep, ppd.

Woodland Hills vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 58, Quakertown 30

Altoona 51, State College 16

Armstrong 31, Plum 28

Baldwin 62, Moon 29

Bedford 59, Central Martinsburg 31

Bethlehem Freedom 58, Burgettstown 37

Biglerville 62, York County Tech 60

California 61, Avella 49

Cambridge Springs 53, Union City 29

Camp Hill Trinity 71, Camp Hill 30

Central Bucks East 52, North Penn 39

Central Bucks South 40, Pennridge 38

Central York 61, Northeastern 45

Christ Chapel Academy, Va. 51, Immanuel Christian 25

Cumberland Valley 70, Harrisburg 36

Eden Christian 44, Elwood City Riverside 23

Ferndale 62, Johnstown Christian 59

Fort Cherry 45, South Side 44

Hampton 49, Kiski Area 21

Harry S. Truman 63, Council Rock South 46

Indiana 58, Hollidaysburg 55

Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Maplewood 37, Saegertown 20

Mercer 54, Cochranton 44

Mount Calvary 49, West Shore 22

Mount Lebanon 40, Quaker Valley 37

Neshaminy 48, Bensalem 29

North Hills 32, West Allegheny 24

Penn Hills 58, Winchester Thurston 23

Penns Manor 50, Blairsville 47

Pennsbury 47, Council Rock North 32

Red Lion 62, Spring Grove 60

Ridley 54, Upper Darby 32

Rochester 64, Sto-Rox 18

Shade 56, Conemaugh Township 38

Springdale 34, Northgate 22

Springfield Montco 41, Cheltenham 38

Unionville 46, Rustin 43

Upper Dublin 70, Hatboro-Horsham 42

Upper Moreland 44, New Hope-Solebury 37

West Greene 74, Laurel Highlands 20

Windber 58, Meyersdale 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bald Eagle Area vs. East Juniata, ccd.

Big Spring vs. James Buchanan, ppd.

Bloomsburg vs. Loyalsock, ppd.

Catasauqua vs. Moravian Academy, ppd.

Cedar Cliff vs. Red Land, ppd.

Chambersburg vs. Carlisle, ppd.

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Southern Fulton, ppd.

Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd.

East Pennsboro vs. Steelton-Highspire, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward vs. Frazier, ppd.

Ellis School vs. Shady Side Academy, ccd.

Emmaus vs. Allentown Central Catholic, ppd.

Frazier vs. Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Harmony vs. Moshannon Valley, ppd.

Hershey vs. Palmyra, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Lebanon vs. Ephrata, ppd.

Northampton vs. Easton, ppd.

Palmerton vs. Southern Lehigh, ppd.

Parkland vs. Allentown Allen, ppd.

Pleasant Valley vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd.

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, ccd.

Towanda vs. Canton, ppd.

Waynesboro vs. Northern York, ppd.

West Perry vs. Shippensburg, ppd.

West Shamokin vs. Northern Cambria, ppd.

Wilson vs. Palisades, ppd.

Wyomissing vs. ELCO, ppd.

_

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/