Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 72, Quakertown 61
Beaver Falls 60, New Brighton 50
Belle Vernon 87, Yough 71
Berlin-Brothersvalley 81, Greater Johnstown 75
Biglerville 57, York Country Day 35
Bishop Canevin 56, Sto-Rox 51
Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 49
Bradford 47, Port Allegany 40
Burgettstown 60, Avella 48
Cameron County 41, Coudersport 38
Carlynton 53, Bethlehem Freedom 25
Central Bucks West 53, Souderton 47
Central Dauphin 60, Central Dauphin East 46
Charleroi 49, Carmichaels 41
Chartiers Valley 69, Baldwin 53
Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 42
Cheltenham 70, Springfield Montco 48
Cheswick Christian 49, Harvest Baptist 30
Chichester 53, Chester Charter 39
Coatesville 53, West Chester East 52
Cochranton 60, Maplewood 27
Council Rock North 55, Pennsbury 49
Council Rock South 41, Harry S. Truman 35
Dallastown Area 64, York 50
Downingtown East 45, West Chester Henderson 44
Erie 78, Erie First Christian Academy 46
Fairfield 46, Hanover 39
Faith Christian Academy 41, The Christian Academy 31
Girard 52, Northwestern 50
Greencastle Antrim 49, Boiling Springs 45
Greenville 76, Sharon 69
Grove City 68, Slippery Rock 41
Harrisburg 59, Cumberland Valley 51
Hatboro-Horsham 48, Upper Dublin 42
Hickory 67, Wilmington 34
Highlands 56, Hampton 55
Imani Christian Academy 66, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 50
Iroquois 57, Eisenhower M/hs 47
Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 60
Jefferson-Morgan 66, West Greene 35
Kennedy Catholic 79, West Middlesex 43
Knoch 55, Burrell 53
Lakeview 50, Farrell 41
Lancaster McCaskey 62, Manheim Township 60
Lebanon 58, Ephrata 20
Ligonier Valley 63, East Allegheny 57
Lititz Christian 59, Berks Christian 30
Lower Merion 68, Haverford 55
Mars 91, Shaler 58
McKeesport 52, Kiski Area 40
Meadville 53, Erie Cathedral Prep 35
Montour 78, Ambridge 53
Neshaminy 51, Bensalem 48
New Castle 78, Aliquippa 56
North Allegheny 74, North Hills 65, OT
North East 61, Mercyhurst Prep 43
North Penn 71, Central Bucks East 66, OT
Northeastern 66, Central York 45
Norwin 63, Butler 58
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 73, Serra Catholic 35
Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 46
Pennridge 48, Central Bucks South 43
Peters Township 67, Moon 66
Pine-Richland 76, Seneca Valley 60
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Wissahickon 42
Radnor 47, Springfield Delco 42, OT
Riverview 47, Propel Braddock Hills 45
Seton-LaSalle 70, West Mifflin 49
Shady Side Academy 78, Keystone Oaks 29
Shenango 65, Elwood City Riverside 27
South Allegheny 63, Valley 32
South Park 50, Mount Pleasant 48, OT
St. Joseph 86, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 72
Strath Haven 60, Harriton 45
Susquehannock 78, Dover 46
Thomas Jefferson 77, Clairton 35
Trinity 55, Mount Lebanon 50
Uniontown 66, Southmoreland 44
Unionville 46, Rustin 43
Upper Darby 40, Ridley 33
Upper Moreland 50, New Hope-Solebury 44
Warren 57, Titusville 30
Warwick 56, Elizabethtown 38
Washington 64, Bethlehem Center 26
Western Beaver 42, Northgate 40
Williamsburg 89, Juniata Valley 40
York Catholic 80, Delone 75, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, ppd.
Apollo-Ridge vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
Berwick vs. Crestwood, ppd.
Blue Mountain vs. Pottsville, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Canon-McMillan vs. Allderdice, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Chambersburg, ppd.
Central Valley vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.
Cornell vs. West Allegheny, ppd.
Dunmore vs. Blue Ridge, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Ellwood City vs. Rochester, ppd.
Geibel Catholic vs. Frazier, ppd.
Governor Mifflin vs. West Lawn Wilson, ppd.
Hamburg vs. Fleetwood, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, ppd.
Kutztown vs. Antietam, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Lakeland vs. Mid Valley, ppd.
Lincoln Park Charter vs. Beaver Area, ppd.
McGuffey vs. Brownsville, ppd.
Milton Hershey vs. Mifflin County, ccd.
Mountain View vs. Elk Lake, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Muncy vs. Northwest Area, ppd.
Penn Hills vs. Greater Latrobe, ppd.
Pittsburgh North Catholic vs. Derry, ppd.
Ringgold vs. Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Sayre Area vs. Troy, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Scranton vs. North Pocono, ppd.
Union Area vs. Mohawk, ppd.
Upper St. Clair vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, ppd.
Waynesburg Central vs. Brentwood, ppd.
Western Wayne vs. Scranton Prep, ppd.
Woodland Hills vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 58, Quakertown 30
Altoona 51, State College 16
Armstrong 31, Plum 28
Baldwin 62, Moon 29
Bedford 59, Central Martinsburg 31
Bethlehem Freedom 58, Burgettstown 37
Biglerville 62, York County Tech 60
California 61, Avella 49
Cambridge Springs 53, Union City 29
Camp Hill Trinity 71, Camp Hill 30
Central Bucks East 52, North Penn 39
Central Bucks South 40, Pennridge 38
Central York 61, Northeastern 45
Christ Chapel Academy, Va. 51, Immanuel Christian 25
Cumberland Valley 70, Harrisburg 36
Eden Christian 44, Elwood City Riverside 23
Ferndale 62, Johnstown Christian 59
Fort Cherry 45, South Side 44
Hampton 49, Kiski Area 21
Harry S. Truman 63, Council Rock South 46
Indiana 58, Hollidaysburg 55
Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Maplewood 37, Saegertown 20
Mercer 54, Cochranton 44
Mount Calvary 49, West Shore 22
Mount Lebanon 40, Quaker Valley 37
Neshaminy 48, Bensalem 29
North Hills 32, West Allegheny 24
Penn Hills 58, Winchester Thurston 23
Penns Manor 50, Blairsville 47
Pennsbury 47, Council Rock North 32
Red Lion 62, Spring Grove 60
Ridley 54, Upper Darby 32
Rochester 64, Sto-Rox 18
Shade 56, Conemaugh Township 38
Springdale 34, Northgate 22
Springfield Montco 41, Cheltenham 38
Unionville 46, Rustin 43
Upper Dublin 70, Hatboro-Horsham 42
Upper Moreland 44, New Hope-Solebury 37
West Greene 74, Laurel Highlands 20
Windber 58, Meyersdale 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bald Eagle Area vs. East Juniata, ccd.
Big Spring vs. James Buchanan, ppd.
Bloomsburg vs. Loyalsock, ppd.
Catasauqua vs. Moravian Academy, ppd.
Cedar Cliff vs. Red Land, ppd.
Chambersburg vs. Carlisle, ppd.
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Southern Fulton, ppd.
Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd.
East Pennsboro vs. Steelton-Highspire, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward vs. Frazier, ppd.
Ellis School vs. Shady Side Academy, ccd.
Emmaus vs. Allentown Central Catholic, ppd.
Frazier vs. Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Harmony vs. Moshannon Valley, ppd.
Hershey vs. Palmyra, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Waynesburg Central, ppd.
Lebanon vs. Ephrata, ppd.
Northampton vs. Easton, ppd.
Palmerton vs. Southern Lehigh, ppd.
Parkland vs. Allentown Allen, ppd.
Pleasant Valley vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd.
Propel Braddock Hills vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, ccd.
Towanda vs. Canton, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Northern York, ppd.
West Perry vs. Shippensburg, ppd.
West Shamokin vs. Northern Cambria, ppd.
Wilson vs. Palisades, ppd.
Wyomissing vs. ELCO, ppd.
