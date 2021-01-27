Sheridan Beats Morgan, no Signs of Slowing Down

THORNVILLE, OH- The Sheridan Generals (12-1) were home against the Morgan Raiders (5-5) on Wednesday night. Sheridan got out to an early lead while holding Morgan to only a few field goals. 31-13 at the half.

Second half, Sheridan kept up the pressure using many double teams to force steals and get face break scoring opportunities.

Faith Stinson finishes with 16pts, 15rebs. and 8 blocks.

Jamisyn Stinson 14pts, 5rebs

Grace Conrad 8pts.

FINAL:

SHERIDAN 55

MORGAN 21

New Lexington Panthers at home against the visiting Crooksville Ceramics. New Lexington gets out to a hot start and never looks back. Panthers move to 10-3 on the season and 6-0 in the division.

FINAL

NEW LEX 67

CROOKSVILLE 30

Maysville gets the win over Philo, Maysville’s Bailee Smith with 30pts on the evening.

FINAL

MAYSVILLE 51

PHILO 32

John Glenn visiting River View, The Muskies pulled away early and built on that lead the entire game. They came away with a crucial win over the Black Bears.

FINAL

JOHN GLENN 59

RIVER VIEW 26

Out in Cambridge, the Lady Bobcats hosting the Shenandoah Zeps. This matchup came down to the wire but the Zeps squeak out the victory.

FINAL

CAMBRIDGE 34

SHENANDOAH 36

Newark Catholic traveled over to Zanesville tonight in a non-conference matchup.

FINAL

NEWARK CATHOLIC 51

ZANESVILLE 37

One game of boys basketball for Wednesday, Crooksville visiting Tri-Valley. The Scotties put on a clinic offensivel, scoring at will as they come out on top of the Ceramics.

FINAL

TRI-VALLEY 76

CROOKSVILLE 51