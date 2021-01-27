Sheridan Beats Morgan, no Signs of Slowing Down

THORNVILLE, OH- The Sheridan Generals (12-1) were home against the Morgan Raiders (5-5) on Wednesday night. Sheridan got out to an early lead while holding Morgan to only a few field goals. 31-13 at the half.
Second half, Sheridan kept up the pressure using many double teams to force steals and get face break scoring opportunities.
Faith Stinson finishes with 16pts, 15rebs. and 8 blocks.
Jamisyn Stinson 14pts, 5rebs
Grace Conrad 8pts.
FINAL:
SHERIDAN 55
MORGAN 21
New Lexington Panthers at home against the visiting Crooksville Ceramics. New Lexington gets out to a hot start and never looks back. Panthers move to 10-3 on the season and 6-0 in the division.
FINAL
NEW LEX 67
CROOKSVILLE 30
Maysville gets the win over Philo, Maysville’s Bailee Smith with 30pts on the evening.
FINAL
MAYSVILLE 51
PHILO 32
John Glenn visiting River View, The Muskies pulled away early and built on that lead the entire game. They came away with a crucial win over the Black Bears.
FINAL
JOHN GLENN 59
RIVER VIEW 26
Out in Cambridge, the Lady Bobcats hosting the Shenandoah Zeps. This matchup came down to the wire but the Zeps squeak out the victory.
FINAL
CAMBRIDGE 34
SHENANDOAH 36
Newark Catholic traveled over to Zanesville tonight in a non-conference matchup.
FINAL
NEWARK CATHOLIC 51
ZANESVILLE 37
One game of boys basketball for Wednesday, Crooksville visiting Tri-Valley. The Scotties put on a clinic offensivel, scoring at will as they come out on top of the Ceramics.
FINAL
TRI-VALLEY 76
CROOKSVILLE 51