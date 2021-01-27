Philadelphia visits New Jersey after van Riemsdyk’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1, third in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-2-1, fifth in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host Philadelphia after James van Riemsdyk scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-3 victory over the Devils.

New Jersey finished 9-10-2 in division games and 13-11-10 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Devils averaged 2.7 goals on 30.7 shots per game last season.

Philadelphia went 41-21-7 overall and 16-4-4 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Flyers compiled a .903 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 28.5 shots per game last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (covid protocol).

Flyers: Philippe Myers: out (rib), Sean Couturier: out (chest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

