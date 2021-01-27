Perry County Fatal Accident Investigated

The Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perry County.

It happened Tuesday morning on County Road 30 in Thorn Township.

Troopers say 57-year-old Nathan Smith of Pleasantville was driving north on County Road 30 when 67-year-old Nancy Bashore of Thornville was attempting to cross the roadway and was struck by Smith’s vehicle.

Bashore was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.