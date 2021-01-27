Myers makes history as Raiders fend off Ceramics- Fink’s Full Court Press for January 26, 2021

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Crooksville Ceramics made the trip to McConnelsville to take on the Morgan Raiders Tuesday night in a rematch of a nail-biter that took place earlier this season.

Morgan’s Carver Myers took the court for just his second game back after being out of commission due to COVID protocols. Without Myers and fellow starter Carter Mayle on the court, the Raiders struggled losing four in a row coming in to Tuesday night.

Carver Myers scores 23 points and becomes Morgan’s all-time leading scorer with 1295 points.

FINAL: CROOKSVILLE 50 – MORGAN 54

Other area scores:

Boys basketball:

SHERIDAN 55 – MAYSVILLE 47

PHILO 37 – NEW LEXINGTON 41

MEADOWBROOK 62 – JOHN GLENN 35

COSHOCTON 40 – BERLIN HILAND 54

LAKEWOOD 36 – ZANESVILLE 67

CLAYMONT 49 – RIDGEWOOD 50

Girls Basketball:

PHILO 37 – WEST MUSKINGUM 30 (F/OT)

