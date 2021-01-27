MLB Calendar

Feb. 1-19 — Salary arbitration hearings.
Feb. 17 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 22 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.
Feb. 27 — Mandatory reporting date.
March 15 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.
March 27 — Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.
March 30 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.
April 1 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
July 11-13 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.
July 13 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.
July 25 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.
Aug. 12 — New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.
Aug. 22 — Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland at Williamsport, Pa.
Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.
Dec. 6-9 — Winter meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Dec. 8 — Rule 5 draft, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes.
