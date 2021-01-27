Eastside Community Ministry is Looking for Chair-ity Auction Entries

ZANESVILLE, OH – Eastside Community Ministry is busy gearing up for their 6th Annual Chair-ity Auction.

The popular auction is a large contributor to Eastside’s everyday programs. The food pantry, clothing bank, emergency relief services, and youth programs all benefit from the proceeds. Executive Director Jamie Trout is asking the community to submit entries for the auction.

“Like most things this is a little bit different for us this year. We’re used to being able to have all of our items on display, in person auctions, and lots of festivities going on. But this year everything’s going to take place online. So we are in need of entries from local businesses, individuals, churches, organizations, just anyone really that wants to get involved. They can take any type of chair and add an incentive package to it. And we’re going to auction it off to support the programs here at Eastside.”

So far Eastside Community Ministry has received 3 chairs for the auction and many entry forms have been submitted. They ask for entries to be dropped off as soon as possible so they can start advertising them on their website as early as next week.

“We’re asking people to drop off their donations here at Eastside Community Ministry this year. And they can do that Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4:30 pm. We’re asking those entries to come in before February 17th. And then our actual auction is going to take place online February 22nd through February 26th. People will be able to go straight to our website, log on to be a bidder, and then start bidding that week February 22nd through February 26th.”

If you are interested in submitting a chair and incentive prize for the Chair-ity Auction you can go online to Eastside Community Ministry’s website (http://www.eastsideministry.org) or Facebook page to download an entry form. You can also call Jamie Trout directly at (740) 452-7519 and she will answer any questions or directly send you an entry form.