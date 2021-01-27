City is making cleanup of Linden Ave. one of its top priorities

ZANESVILLE – One of the most obvious affected areas is the former Lear Property which has sat abandoned and demolished for many years.

“We’re working with the EPA on the surface contamination of asbestos. As we’re clearing those processes and trying to get it approved; a systematic process that can actually clean up the environment and do it affordably; hopefully. We’re also taking this opportunity to try to cut the grass whenever possible, put out an old chain link fence, and, of course; it has branches and bushes wrapped around it. We’re really just truing to make incremental improvements to clean it up,” Zanesville Mayor Don Mason said.

Motorists can also frequently see crews trying to make Linden look as polished as possible.

“Thank the street crews… they’ve been running the street sweepers (and) everyday they’re picking up snow. So, even after the recent snows we’ve had where we’ve laid down cinder and salt, our crews have gone out with street cleaners cleaning up the streets and I’m just very thankful to our guys getting out there and getting the work done,” Mason said.

Mason says that, going forward, residents will continue to see street sweepers on the road any day that the weather allows it.