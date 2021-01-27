Updated on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST:

TODAY: Cloudy. Few PM Flurries. Colder. High 35°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few Flurries. Colder. Low 20°

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Colder. High 28°

DISCUSSION:

A mainly cloudy and colder mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid 30s this afternoon. A few flurries will be possible by the end of the afternoon into this evening.

A few flurries will linger into the overnight, with mainly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will drop to around 20 for overnight lows.

Skies will begin to brighten on Thursday, but unfortunately it will be colder, with highs in the upper 20s. More sunshine will be had on Friday, with highs topping off around 30.

We will see an unsettled weather pattern during the second half of the day on Saturday through the start of the new work week. An area of low pressure will begin to move into the region late Saturday. This will bring the chance for snow showers Saturday evening into Saturday night. Some accumulation will be possible, as to how much, still way to early to tell at this time.

As we head into the day on Sunday, temperatures will begin to warm, so we will see the snow change over to a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s on Sunday.

Colder air will move in behind the system as we head into the new work week, with highs falling back into the lower 30s by Monday and Tuesday. Snow shower chances will be possible on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com