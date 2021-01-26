SHSU looks to extend streak vs Texas A&M-CC

Sam Houston (12-5, 6-0) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-9, 0-3)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its seventh straight conference win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Sam Houston’s last Southland loss came against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 68-57 on March 7, 2020. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 72-53 on the road against Incarnate Word on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalen White, Perry Francois, Myles Smith and Nolan Bertain have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bearkats have scored 82 points per game and allowed 70.2 points per game across six conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 64.9 points scored and 81.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Zach Nutall has connected on 42.2 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 22 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Sam Houston’s Demarkus Lampley has attempted 117 3-pointers and connected on 43.6 percent of them, and is 20 of 43 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Sam Houston has won its last four road games, scoring 78.5 points, while allowing 69.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bearkats 15th among Division I teams. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 24.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Islanders 340th, nationally).

