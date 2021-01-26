SFA looks to extend streak vs ACU

Stephen F. Austin (9-2, 6-0) vs. Abilene Christian (12-3, 4-1)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 22nd straight conference win against Abilene Christian. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8, 2020. Abilene Christian is coming off a 93-58 win over Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant and Reggie Miller have combined to account for 34 percent of Abilene Christian’s scoring this season. For Stephen F. Austin, Cameron Johnson, Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have combined to account for 75 percent of all Stephen F. Austin scoring, including 90 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 75 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 44.7 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 21 over the last five games. He’s also shooting 64.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 10-0 when they record nine or more steals and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Lumberjacks are 8-0 when converting on at least 60 percent of its free throws and 1-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 53.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 31.2 percent of all possessions, which is the highest rate in the country. The Stephen F. Austin offense has turned the ball over on 22.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 318th among Division I teams).

