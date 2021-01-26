Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 46, Valley View 31
Albert Gallatin 62, Ringgold 33
Avonworth 66, Carlynton 49
Big Spring 70, Upper Dauphin 64
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Forest Hills 42
Bishop McCort 53, Penn Cambria 49
Bloomsburg 71, Hughesville 49
Boyertown 66, Pottstown 40
Burgettstown Ms/hs 51, Freedom Area 43
Cambridge Springs 60, Saegertown 47
Cameron County 54, Bradford 36
Camp Hill Trinity 66, Lancaster Mennonite 53
Central Martinsburg 69, Hollidaysburg 42
Conestoga Christian 69, Berks Christian 38
Conrad Weiser 49, Cocalico 36
Council Rock South 48, William Tennent 43
Cowanesque Valley 59, Williamson 56
Dubois 63, Central Clarion 54
Garden Spot 53, Solanco 41
Greater Latrobe 53, Woodland Hills 52
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Monessen 35
Harmony 60, Blacklick Valley 54
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 57, York Suburban 53
Interboro 53, Faith Christian Academy 38
Jeannette 64, Serra Catholic 56
Jefferson-Morgan 56, Waynesburg Central 52
Kennedy Catholic 92, Franklin 91
Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Manheim Central 70
Lancaster Catholic 76, Northern Lebanon 64
Lewisburg 70, Jersey Shore 50
Loyalsock 82, Shamokin 44
Mapletown 55, Propel Montour High School 54
Marion Center 56, Homer-Center 49
Meadowbrook Christian 69, Benton 34
Millersburg 59, Juniata 51
Montoursville 53, Millville 25
Neighborhood Academy 54, Propel Andrew Street 32
Neshannock 65, Farrell 24
New Brighton 49, Laurel 48
North Star 55, Ferndale 44
Northgate 44, Chartiers-Houston 39
Northwestern Lehigh 59, Kutztown 32
Notre Dame-Green Pond 88, Allentown Allen 85
Octorara 50, ELCO 45
Pottsville Nativity 52, Berks Catholic 50, OT
Red Lion 69, Spring Grove 39
Rochester 52, Western Beaver 39
Seneca 82, Iroquois 35
Sharpsville 62, Bethel Park 51
South Fayette 65, West Mifflin 38
South Side 64, Fort Cherry 58
South Williamsport 70, Milton 36
Southern Columbia 55, Montoursville 43
Spring-Ford 70, Upper Perkiomen 7
Springdale 75, Mohawk 41
Troy 65, Mansfield 46
United 65, Purchase Line 46
Upper Merion 64, Owen J Roberts 57
West Shamokin 58, Northern Cambria 30
Williamsport 61, Susquehanna Township 56, OT
Winchester Thurston 67, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Methacton vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 50, Jenkintown 46
Abington Heights 46, Valley View 31
Aliquippa 54, South Side 33
Athens 60, Sullivan County 58
Avella 48, Carmichaels 39
Avonworth 54, South Allegheny 27
Belle Vernon 44, Yough 33
Bethel Park 55, Gateway 36
Bishop Canevin 56, Carlynton 49
Blackhawk 67, Hopewell 19
Boyertown 66, Pottstown 40
Brentwood 59, East Allegheny 47
Butler 45, Shaler 31
Charleroi 47, California 33
Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 6
Clairton 59, Jeannette 19
Connellsville 37, Ringgold 13
Dunmore 55, Blue Ridge 26
Fairview 55, Iroquois 16
Fleetwood 56, Hamburg 28
Forest Hills 67, Bishop Guilfoyle 55
Fox Chapel 54, Mars 45
Governor Mifflin 50, West Lawn Wilson 33
Greater Latrobe 59, Greensburg Salem 31
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Monessen 19
Grove City 53, Oil City 11
Harrisburg 54, Chambersburg 32
Hershey 49, Northern York 21
Hickory 63, Meadville 32
Highlands 40, Derry 24
Kennedy Catholic 74, Jamestown 8
Keystone Oaks 42, Steel Valley 41
Knoch 65, Burrell 22
Lancaster Catholic 35, Northern Lebanon 30
Laurel 68, Ellwood City 39
Leechburg 27, Propel Andrew Street 24, OT
Lehighton 54, Pine Grove 45
McKeesport 55, Aquinas, Del. 22
Meyersdale 47, Johnstown Christian 39
Milton 34, Meadowbrook Christian 17
Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 43
Montour 76, Ambridge 50
Mount Calvary 47, Lititz Christian 27
Mount St. Joseph 50, Merion Mercy 38
Neshannock 49, Sewickley Academy Panthers 41
North Allegheny 66, Penn-Trafford 41
North East 47, Northwestern 30
Norwin 49, Pine-Richland 36
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, New Brighton 15
Peters Township 49, Oakland Catholic 45
Pittsburgh North Catholic 58, Elwood City Riverside 17
Port Allegany 53, Austin 12
Quaker Valley 60, Central Valley 43
Reynolds 54, Commodore Perry 14
Riverside 58, Old Forge 27
Seneca Valley 38, North Hills 21
Serra Catholic 69, Bethlehem Center 30
Sharon 53, Titusville 10
Slippery Rock 54, Franklin 18
Solanco 46, Garden Spot 32
South Fayette 69, Seton-LaSalle 18
South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 41
Southern Columbia 55, Montoursville 43
Southmoreland 60, Ligonier Valley 19
Spring-Ford 70, Upper Perkiomen 7
St. Basil 63, Nazareth Academy 23
St. Joseph 52, Springdale 32
St. Marys 44, Elk County Catholic 25
Thomas Jefferson 58, Albert Gallatin 48
Towanda 57, Millville 34
Tri-Valley 49, Weatherly 20
Trinity 85, Laurel Highlands 14
Upper St. Clair 55, Moon 41
Villa Maria 36, Mount Lebanon 29
Washington 72, Bentworth 16
West Middlesex 60, Rocky Grove 6
West Mifflin 44, Mount Pleasant 37
Williamsburg 58, Juniata Valley 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chestnut Ridge vs. Richland, ppd.
Conrad Weiser vs. Muhlenberg, ppd.
Oley Valley vs. Schuylkill Valley, ppd.
Pottsgrove vs. Methacton, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/