Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 46, Valley View 31

Albert Gallatin 62, Ringgold 33

Avonworth 66, Carlynton 49

Big Spring 70, Upper Dauphin 64

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Forest Hills 42

Bishop McCort 53, Penn Cambria 49

Bloomsburg 71, Hughesville 49

Boyertown 66, Pottstown 40

Burgettstown Ms/hs 51, Freedom Area 43

Cambridge Springs 60, Saegertown 47

Cameron County 54, Bradford 36

Camp Hill Trinity 66, Lancaster Mennonite 53

Central Martinsburg 69, Hollidaysburg 42

Conestoga Christian 69, Berks Christian 38

Conrad Weiser 49, Cocalico 36

Council Rock South 48, William Tennent 43

Cowanesque Valley 59, Williamson 56

Dubois 63, Central Clarion 54

Garden Spot 53, Solanco 41

Greater Latrobe 53, Woodland Hills 52

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Monessen 35

Harmony 60, Blacklick Valley 54

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 57, York Suburban 53

Interboro 53, Faith Christian Academy 38

Jeannette 64, Serra Catholic 56

Jefferson-Morgan 56, Waynesburg Central 52

Kennedy Catholic 92, Franklin 91

Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Manheim Central 70

Lancaster Catholic 76, Northern Lebanon 64

Lewisburg 70, Jersey Shore 50

Loyalsock 82, Shamokin 44

Mapletown 55, Propel Montour High School 54

Marion Center 56, Homer-Center 49

Meadowbrook Christian 69, Benton 34

Millersburg 59, Juniata 51

Montoursville 53, Millville 25

Neighborhood Academy 54, Propel Andrew Street 32

Neshannock 65, Farrell 24

New Brighton 49, Laurel 48

North Star 55, Ferndale 44

Northgate 44, Chartiers-Houston 39

Northwestern Lehigh 59, Kutztown 32

Notre Dame-Green Pond 88, Allentown Allen 85

Octorara 50, ELCO 45

Pottsville Nativity 52, Berks Catholic 50, OT

Red Lion 69, Spring Grove 39

Rochester 52, Western Beaver 39

Seneca 82, Iroquois 35

Sharpsville 62, Bethel Park 51

South Fayette 65, West Mifflin 38

South Side 64, Fort Cherry 58

South Williamsport 70, Milton 36

Southern Columbia 55, Montoursville 43

Spring-Ford 70, Upper Perkiomen 7

Springdale 75, Mohawk 41

Troy 65, Mansfield 46

United 65, Purchase Line 46

Upper Merion 64, Owen J Roberts 57

West Shamokin 58, Northern Cambria 30

Williamsport 61, Susquehanna Township 56, OT

Winchester Thurston 67, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Methacton vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 50, Jenkintown 46

Abington Heights 46, Valley View 31

Aliquippa 54, South Side 33

Athens 60, Sullivan County 58

Avella 48, Carmichaels 39

Avonworth 54, South Allegheny 27

Belle Vernon 44, Yough 33

Bethel Park 55, Gateway 36

Bishop Canevin 56, Carlynton 49

Blackhawk 67, Hopewell 19

Boyertown 66, Pottstown 40

Brentwood 59, East Allegheny 47

Butler 45, Shaler 31

Charleroi 47, California 33

Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 6

Clairton 59, Jeannette 19

Connellsville 37, Ringgold 13

Dunmore 55, Blue Ridge 26

Fairview 55, Iroquois 16

Fleetwood 56, Hamburg 28

Forest Hills 67, Bishop Guilfoyle 55

Fox Chapel 54, Mars 45

Governor Mifflin 50, West Lawn Wilson 33

Greater Latrobe 59, Greensburg Salem 31

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Monessen 19

Grove City 53, Oil City 11

Harrisburg 54, Chambersburg 32

Hershey 49, Northern York 21

Hickory 63, Meadville 32

Highlands 40, Derry 24

Kennedy Catholic 74, Jamestown 8

Keystone Oaks 42, Steel Valley 41

Knoch 65, Burrell 22

Lancaster Catholic 35, Northern Lebanon 30

Laurel 68, Ellwood City 39

Leechburg 27, Propel Andrew Street 24, OT

Lehighton 54, Pine Grove 45

McKeesport 55, Aquinas, Del. 22

Meyersdale 47, Johnstown Christian 39

Milton 34, Meadowbrook Christian 17

Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 43

Montour 76, Ambridge 50

Mount Calvary 47, Lititz Christian 27

Mount St. Joseph 50, Merion Mercy 38

Neshannock 49, Sewickley Academy Panthers 41

North Allegheny 66, Penn-Trafford 41

North East 47, Northwestern 30

Norwin 49, Pine-Richland 36

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, New Brighton 15

Peters Township 49, Oakland Catholic 45

Pittsburgh North Catholic 58, Elwood City Riverside 17

Port Allegany 53, Austin 12

Quaker Valley 60, Central Valley 43

Reynolds 54, Commodore Perry 14

Riverside 58, Old Forge 27

Seneca Valley 38, North Hills 21

Serra Catholic 69, Bethlehem Center 30

Sharon 53, Titusville 10

Slippery Rock 54, Franklin 18

Solanco 46, Garden Spot 32

South Fayette 69, Seton-LaSalle 18

South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 41

Southern Columbia 55, Montoursville 43

Southmoreland 60, Ligonier Valley 19

Spring-Ford 70, Upper Perkiomen 7

St. Basil 63, Nazareth Academy 23

St. Joseph 52, Springdale 32

St. Marys 44, Elk County Catholic 25

Thomas Jefferson 58, Albert Gallatin 48

Towanda 57, Millville 34

Tri-Valley 49, Weatherly 20

Trinity 85, Laurel Highlands 14

Upper St. Clair 55, Moon 41

Villa Maria 36, Mount Lebanon 29

Washington 72, Bentworth 16

West Middlesex 60, Rocky Grove 6

West Mifflin 44, Mount Pleasant 37

Williamsburg 58, Juniata Valley 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chestnut Ridge vs. Richland, ppd.

Conrad Weiser vs. Muhlenberg, ppd.

Oley Valley vs. Schuylkill Valley, ppd.

Pottsgrove vs. Methacton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/