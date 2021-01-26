Genesis accepting COVID-19 vaccine registrations for those 65 and older

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– Genesis HealthCare System has opened registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to those aged 65 and older. Appointments are required. For the fastest results, community members with Internet access should register at genesishcs.org/vaccine. Those without Internet access can call the Genesis COVID-19 Line at 740-297-8610, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Genesis staff will call people who are registered to schedule their appointments. This eliminates the need for community members to be placed on hold.

As available, the vaccines are being given at the Genesis COVID-19 Vaccination Center, 3575 Maple Ave., Zanesville, in the former Elder-Beerman location at Colony Square Mall. Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted. Those with appointments enter the Genesis COVID-19 Vaccination Center though the outside entrance of the former Elder Beerman parking lot on the west side (back) of the mall. It is not accessible from inside the mall.

For information about COVID-19, visit our website at genesishcs.org/covid19.