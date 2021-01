ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday the 93rd COVID-19 related death in the county.



Officials said a 70-year-old has died with COVID-19 pneumonia.



The Command Center also reported another 55 residents have tested positive for the virus.

There are 460 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and 20 current hospitalizations.

So far 1,028 two dose vaccinations have been completed in Muskingum County.