Updated on Monday, 25 January 2021 at 5:52 PM EST:

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog likely during the early morning. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 48°. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and early afternoon, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 40°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the morning and early afternoon, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening, and then scattered snow showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then a stray snow shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 21°. North winds at 5-15 mph. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 33°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 34°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 20°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L4A – is located near Springfield, MO with a minimum central pressure of 999 mb. L4A is occluding, and the triple point can be found near Bentonville, AR. Extending eastwards from this location is the warm front which has stalled out, and extending southwards is the cold front which is moving through western Arkansas. Meanwhile, cloudy skies have remained in our region throughout the afternoon, and earlier some sleet was present, as was some rain showers.

As we head through the evening hours, isolated rain showers will remain possible in our region. Some of these isolated rain showers may briefly try to mix with sleet and/or freezing rain during the evening hours. Temperatures are likely to be fairly steady this evening at around 30° – 34°, before rising a little bit during the overnight hours to 33° – 37°. Scattered rain showers are likely to return into our region as L4B moves up the Ohio River Valley. At this time, I am not expecting any freezing rain ice accumulations in our region, though if there is any, it will likely be less than a tenth of an inch.

As we head into Tuesday Morning, L4B will be located over our region. The warm front will have likely lifted over us; however, mostly cloudy skies are likely to still be around. At the same time, a patch of drier air will likely sneak into our region in the mid-levels on Tuesday. This will likely cause the scattered rain showers to give way to isolated rain showers during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower will be possible. High temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be up around 46° – 50°, with a lot of that depending on just how thick the cloud cover remains. The winds will generally be southwesterly at around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and early afternoon. However, the cold front associated with L4B will eventually pass through our region (or just south of it), and thus the winds are likely to change to a more westerly direction during the late afternoon/early evening hours.

A stray snow shower will remain possible in our region for Wednesday as the winds take a little bit more of a northerly turn. At the same time, low level clouds are likely to stick around the region. This may keep our temperature on Wednesday at around 38° – 42°. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure – L1 – will down through the Deep South. This area of low pressure may have an extension northwards which could allow for some scattered snow showers to try to move through our region, especially south of I-70. However, the vast majority of this snow looks likely to stay just south of the Ohio River.

An area of high pressure will move into the region to end the work week. However, there is the possibility that some snow shower activity will pass through the Great Lakes Region on Thursday Night and Friday. This will be the result of an upper level low travelling quickly towards New England. For now, it appears that the majority of snow from this quick wave will likely pass north of our region.

Our next system appears as though it will want to arrive as we end the weekend.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

