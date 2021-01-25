Zanesville Bar Cited for Improper Conduct

The Ohio Investigative Unit announced Sunday three Ohio bars were cited for Violation Health Orders, including one in Muskingum County.

The state says that Captn’ Morgans on the East Pike in Zanesville received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

Agents arrived at the establishment at 10:45 pm and observed around 20 patrons inside, many of them standing and consuming alcoholic beverages.

The highway patrol says patrons were permitted to intermingle with other social groups and most individuals were not wearing facial coverings.

Agents also saw the bar was open and in operation. The agent was able to purchase a beer at 10:50 pm. The other bars cited were Pegasus Pub in Akron and Frosty Mug Sports Bar in Marion.