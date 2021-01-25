Virginia Tech indefinitely suspends guard Tyrece Radford

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has indefinitely suspended starting guard Tyrece Radford from all men’s basketball team activities.

In a release Monday school school officials said Radford failed to uphold “the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes.”

The release also stated there would be no further comment until the matter is resolved.

Radford, 6-foot-2 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is second on the Hokies in scoring (11.1 ppg) and rebounding (6.3). He has started all 14 games this season for 20th-ranked Virginia Tech.

He had 18 points and 12 rebounds when the Hokies beat then-No. 19 Duke 74-67 on Jan. 12, prompting Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski to say Radford was “the best player on the court.”

“Double-double,” Krzyzewski said, “but his intensity, how hard he played really helps their team immensely,”

