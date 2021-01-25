The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (61)
|15-0
|1597
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|14-0
|1539
|2
|3. Villanova
|10-1
|1459
|3
|4. Michigan
|13-1
|1376
|7
|5. Texas
|11-2
|1341
|5
|6. Houston
|13-1
|1281
|8
|7. Iowa
|12-3
|1214
|4
|8. Virginia
|10-2
|1067
|13
|9. Alabama
|13-3
|1039
|18
|10. Texas Tech
|11-4
|954
|12
|11. West Virginia
|10-4
|869
|14
|12. Missouri
|10-2
|833
|19
|13. Ohio St.
|12-4
|810
|15
|14. Wisconsin
|12-4
|757
|10
|15. Kansas
|10-5
|665
|9
|16. Florida St.
|9-2
|656
|–
|17. Creighton
|11-4
|640
|11
|18. Tennessee
|10-3
|638
|6
|19. Illinois
|10-5
|415
|22
|20. Virginia Tech
|11-3
|242
|16
|21. Minnesota
|11-5
|223
|17
|22. Saint Louis
|7-1
|218
|25
|23. UCLA
|12-3
|157
|24
|24. Oklahoma
|9-4
|151
|–
|25. Louisville
|10-3
|117
|–
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma St. 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola of Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.
