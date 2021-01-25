Portman Won’t Seek Reelection in 2022

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs257

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday morning that he won’t seek another six-year term in the United States Senate when his current term expires in 2022.

“This doesn’t mean I’m leaving now – I still have two more years in my term and I intend to use that time to get a lot done,” said Portman. “Over the next two years, I look forward to being able to focus all my energy on legislation and the challenges our country faces rather than on fundraising and campaigning.

He also said the decision not to seek reelection was a difficult one and that’s it’s been an honor to serve Ohio.

Portman said he plans to return to Ohio full time and made his decision now to allow whichever Republicans who choose to run plenty of time to gear up for a statewide race.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Highway Patrol: Black Ice Causes Rash of Accidents on I-70

George Hiotis

Zanesville Bar Cited for Improper Conduct

George Hiotis

Animal Shelter Society is proud of the steps its been able to take in 2021

Chip Reid