Penguins face the Bruins on 4-game win streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-0, second in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-1, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Boston.

Boston went 14-6-3 in division action and 22-4-9 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Bruins scored 227 total goals last season while collecting 384 assists.

Pittsburgh finished 8-6-3 in division play and 17-15-2 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Penguins scored 221 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and six shorthanded.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

