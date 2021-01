Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 77, Cle. Cent. Cath. 50

Carey 77, Bucyrus Wynford 39

Cols. Africentric 85, West 54

Cols. Beechcroft 80, East 50

Cols. Eastmoor 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 38

Cols. Linden-McKinley 69, Cols. Centennial 39

Cols. Northland 84, Cols. Whetstone 43

Cols. Walnut Ridge 59, Cols. Briggs 51

Crestline 47, Kidron Cent. Christian 31

Gahanna Lincoln 70, Grove City 47

Lisbon Beaver 61, Hanoverton United 53

Marion Harding 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 40

Oregon Clay 59, Metamora Evergreen 39

Rossford 75, Tontogany Otsego 37

South 60, Cols. Independence 49

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44, Richmond Edison 26

Thomas Worthington 75, Gahanna Lincoln 49

Tol. Start 57, Tol. Waite 26

Vanlue 62, Arcadia 38

Wellston 59, Oak Hill 45

Wellsville 61, Youngs. Valley Christian 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Hills Christian Academy, ccd.

