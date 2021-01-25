Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Garfield 51, Warren Champion 49
Akr. Hoban 63, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 35
Albany Alexander 59, Pomeroy Meigs 32
Archbold 58, Edgerton 14
Ashtabula Edgewood 41, Ashtabula St. John 32
Austintown Fitch 55, Youngs. East 43
Barberton 47, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 43
Barnesville 72, Bridgeport 28
Beloit W. Branch 54, McDonald 51
Berlin Center Western Reserve 79, Mineral Ridge 29
Bidwell River Valley 51, Mt. Gilead 32
Bishop Hartley 45, Powell Olentangy Liberty 43
Bloomdale Elmwood 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 27
Bryan 69, Maumee 22
Caledonia River Valley 51, Mt. Gilead 32
Canfield S. Range 49, Girard 38
Celina 41, Harrod Allen E. 34
Cin. Colerain 48, Seton 26
Cols. Beechcroft 80, East 50
Columbiana 71, Wellsville 15
Columbiana Crestview 72, Campbell Memorial 13
Columbus Grove 61, Ft. Jennings 16
Cortland Lakeview 54, Jefferson Area 49, OT
Cortland Maplewood 47, Vienna Mathews 43
Cory-Rawson 62, Lima Perry 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 48, Bishop Ready 40
Eastlake North 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 55
Edon 42, Gorham Fayette 25
Elmore Woodmore 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 41
Fairfield 75, Middletown 38
Fremont Ross 67, Oak Harbor, Wash. 39
Gates Mills Hawken 61, Painesville Harvey 34
Harrison 35, Hamilton 28
Holland Springfield 49, Bowling Green 34
Lebanon 59, Cin. Sycamore 43
Leetonia 49, Salineville Southern 28
Lodi Cloverleaf 49, Ravenna 43
Louisville 57, Dover 30
Madison 53, Ashtabula Lakeside 28
Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Lisbon Beaver 33
Martins Ferry 53, Steubenville 45
Mason 51, Cin. Princeton 43
Massillon Jackson 27, Millbury Lake 20
Massillon Tuslaw 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 38
McDermott Scioto NW 57, S. Webster 40
Mentor 67, Painesville Riverside 65
Miamisburg 58, Morrow Little Miami 37
Miller City 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 52
New Middletown Spring. 52, Lowellville 28
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49, Sandusky Perkins 36
Newton Falls 52, Youngs. Liberty 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Van Wert 38
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 61, Groveport-Madison 49
Perry 67, Bay Village Bay 27
Poland Seminary 67, Hubbard 26
Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 30
Shadyside 43, Bellaire 23
Shaker Hts. 53, Willoughby S. 50
Springboro 50, W. Chester Lakota W. 36
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49, Rayland Buckeye 44
Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Cle. Hts. 33
Warrensville Hts. 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 36
Wauseon 75, Stryker 22
Wheelersburg 51, Minford 22
Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Heartland Christian 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bidwell River Valley vs. McArthur Vinton County, ppd.
Continental vs. Pioneer N. Central, ppd.
Ft. Recovery vs. Trotwood-Madison, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/