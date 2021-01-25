Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Garfield 51, Warren Champion 49

Akr. Hoban 63, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 35

Albany Alexander 59, Pomeroy Meigs 32

Archbold 58, Edgerton 14

Ashtabula Edgewood 41, Ashtabula St. John 32

Austintown Fitch 55, Youngs. East 43

Barberton 47, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 43

Barnesville 72, Bridgeport 28

Beloit W. Branch 54, McDonald 51

Berlin Center Western Reserve 79, Mineral Ridge 29

Bidwell River Valley 51, Mt. Gilead 32

Bishop Hartley 45, Powell Olentangy Liberty 43

Bloomdale Elmwood 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 27

Bryan 69, Maumee 22

Caledonia River Valley 51, Mt. Gilead 32

Canfield S. Range 49, Girard 38

Celina 41, Harrod Allen E. 34

Cin. Colerain 48, Seton 26

Cols. Beechcroft 80, East 50

Columbiana 71, Wellsville 15

Columbiana Crestview 72, Campbell Memorial 13

Columbus Grove 61, Ft. Jennings 16

Cortland Lakeview 54, Jefferson Area 49, OT

Cortland Maplewood 47, Vienna Mathews 43

Cory-Rawson 62, Lima Perry 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 48, Bishop Ready 40

Eastlake North 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 55

Edon 42, Gorham Fayette 25

Elmore Woodmore 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 41

Fairfield 75, Middletown 38

Fremont Ross 67, Oak Harbor, Wash. 39

Gates Mills Hawken 61, Painesville Harvey 34

Harrison 35, Hamilton 28

Holland Springfield 49, Bowling Green 34

Lebanon 59, Cin. Sycamore 43

Leetonia 49, Salineville Southern 28

Lodi Cloverleaf 49, Ravenna 43

Louisville 57, Dover 30

Madison 53, Ashtabula Lakeside 28

Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Lisbon Beaver 33

Martins Ferry 53, Steubenville 45

Mason 51, Cin. Princeton 43

Massillon Jackson 27, Millbury Lake 20

Massillon Tuslaw 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 38

McDermott Scioto NW 57, S. Webster 40

Mentor 67, Painesville Riverside 65

Miamisburg 58, Morrow Little Miami 37

Miller City 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 52

New Middletown Spring. 52, Lowellville 28

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49, Sandusky Perkins 36

Newton Falls 52, Youngs. Liberty 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Van Wert 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 61, Groveport-Madison 49

Perry 67, Bay Village Bay 27

Poland Seminary 67, Hubbard 26

Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 30

Shadyside 43, Bellaire 23

Shaker Hts. 53, Willoughby S. 50

Springboro 50, W. Chester Lakota W. 36

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49, Rayland Buckeye 44

Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Cle. Hts. 33

Warrensville Hts. 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 36

Wauseon 75, Stryker 22

Wheelersburg 51, Minford 22

Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Heartland Christian 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bidwell River Valley vs. McArthur Vinton County, ppd.

Continental vs. Pioneer N. Central, ppd.

Ft. Recovery vs. Trotwood-Madison, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/