Highway Patrol: Black Ice Causes Rash of Accidents on I-70

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol had its hands full with a rash on crashes Sunday evening.

Troopers say at least 11 accidents were all caused by black ice.

The patrol says the largest of the accidents – which closed I-70, happened just before Zanesville in the eastbound lanes, near the off ramp to the West Pike.

Three semis and two vehicles were heading east; a pick-up truck lost control on black ice and struck a ford explorer. The other vehicle and a truck could not stop and it caused a mass pile-up.

No one was seriously injured. The highway was closed from about 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm when one lane reopened. The accidents remain under investigation.