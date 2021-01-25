Highway Patrol: Black Ice Causes Rash of Accidents on I-70

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol had its hands full with a rash on crashes Sunday evening. 

Troopers say at least 11 accidents were all caused by black ice. 

The patrol says the largest of the accidents – which closed I-70, happened just before Zanesville in the eastbound lanes, near the off ramp to the West Pike. 

Three semis and two vehicles were heading east; a pick-up truck lost control on black ice and struck a ford explorer.  The other vehicle and a truck could not stop and it caused a mass pile-up. 

No one was seriously injured.  The highway was closed from about 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm when one lane reopened.   The accidents remain under investigation.

