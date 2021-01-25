Harbaugh’s new-look staff at Michigan adds coach Rod Bellamy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has added wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, completing his new-look staff.

Harbaugh made the announcement Monday night, adding he will coach the team’s quarterbacks. Harbaugh says contract extensions were agreed to with Jay Harbaugh, his son, and Sherrone Moore.

Jay Harbaugh, who coordinates special teams, will shift from coaching running backs to tight ends. Moore will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach the offensive line, which was previously led by Ed Warinner, whose contract was not renewed. Ben McDaniels, who previously coached the Wolverines’ quarterbacks, did not have his contract renewed after the season.

Bellamy recently led West Bloomfield High School to a state championship among Michigan’s largest schools, capping his 11th season leading the program. He graduated from Michigan in 2003 after having 46 receptions for 530 yards and five touchdowns in his final season.

Last week, Harbaugh hired Maurice Linguist and George Helow to be assistants on defense and announced defensive line coach Shaun Nua agreed on a contract extension and said Brian Jean-Mary will return to coach linebackers.

Harbaugh previously hired Baltimore Ravens linebacker coach Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator, replacing Don Brown, who is now defensive coordinator for the Arizona Wildcats. He also brought back former Michigan star Mike Hart to be the Wolverines’ running back mentor after he coached Indiana’s players at the position.

Harbaugh made the many changes on his staff after getting a five-year contract to avoid 2021 being the final season of his deal.



