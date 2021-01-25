Genesis updates visitation policy

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Genesis HealthCare System is modifying its visitation policy during COVID-19 to enable patients to have limited visitation.

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 26, most patients may have one visitor from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., (same visitor for the entire day). Visitors should enter through the Main Entrance at Genesis Hospital and check in at the Information Desk.

An exception to this revised policy is that patients in the Emergency Department (ED) are not permitted visitors at this time. Patients who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 are also not permitted any visitors unless there are special circumstances, such as end-of-life situations. The revised policy applies to other Genesis facilities and physicians’ offices.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times during their visit and adhere to social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. Visitors coming to the facility will go through a screening process. Those with fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills and shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and smell will not be allowed to visit unless visiting for an end-of-life circumstance.

For other exceptions in areas such as Labor & Delivery and Hospice; visit the Genesis website at genesishcs.org/covid19 for more information.