ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday the following Muskingum County death from COVID-19: a 65-year-old who died with COVID-19.

The Command Center also reported that 133 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This number breaks down as follows: 72 reported on 1/22, 48 reported on 1/23, and 13 reported on 1/24.

There are 460 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County and 20 current hospitalizations.