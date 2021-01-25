Columbus man charged in connection to New Lexington shooting

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle224

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio–A Columbus man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured a Perry County teenager.

According to court documents filed in Perry County Municipal Court, Mustafa Abdos Saboor Iddeen has been charged with Felonious Assault.

The charge is in connection to a shooting that took place last Thursday in New Lexington in the 200 block of Lincoln Street.

New Lexington Police said when officers arrived on scene they located a 14-year-old who had been shot.

Iddeen is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

