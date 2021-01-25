3 killed, 2 hospitalized after car crashes on interstate

State
Associated Press38

CINCINNATI (AP) — A single-car crash on an interstate highway in southern Ohio has left three women dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.

The crash on northbound I-75 in Cincinnati occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A stretch of the roadway was shut down for several hours while the crash was being investigated, causing some travel delays in the area.

The three female victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman and a man were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The names of the victims have not been released, and authorities have not said who was driving the vehicle.

It’s not yet known what caused the accident.

