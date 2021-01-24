Ohio High School Basketball How They Fared

|DIVISION I
|1. Hilliard Bradley (9-1) beat, lost to Pickerington North 44-35
|2. Cin. Elder (14-1) beat Oak Hills 47-36, beat La Salle 61-56.
|3. Lakewood St. Edward (9-0) beat Lorain 81-75, beat Akron Hoban 76-68, beat ISA 61-59.
|4. Gahanna Lincoln (9-1) beat Westerville Central 56-55, beat Westland 90-45, lost to Thomas Worthington 75-49.
|5. Cin. Moeller (11-3) beat St. Xavier 58-44, beat Springfield 60-44.
|6. Massillon Jackson (13-1) beat Uniontown Lake 56-38, Youngstown Chaney 66-63.
|7. Huber Hts. Wayne (10-1) beat Miamisburg 43-39.
|8. Westerville Cent. (8-2) lost to Gahanna Lincoln 56-55, lost to Pickerington North
|51-50.
10. Sylvania Northview (8-1) lost to Tol. St. John's Jesuit 71-64, beat Springfield 86-69.
|9. Can. McKi
|10. Sylvania Northview (8-1) lost to Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 71-64, beat Springfield 86-69.
|(tie) Cin. St. Xavier (9-2) lost to Cin. Moeller 58-44, beat Princeton 67-52.
|DIVISION II
|1. Lima Shawnee (14-0) beat Van Wert 72-46.
|2. Akr. SVSM (10-1) vs. DeMatha, MD, Sunday.
|3. Rossford (11-0) beat St. Francis De Sales 50-39.
|4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-0) beat Greenville 37-35, beat Greenville 78-34, beat Fairborn 74-23.
|5. Hamilton Ross (14-2) lost to Wyoming 46-39, beat Mount Healthy 68-50, beat Badin 50-32.
|6. Plain City Jonathan Alder (11-0) beat Bishop Ready 48-44, beat London 58-32.
|7. Warrensville Hts. (10-1) beat Cleveland Central Catholic 63-57, beat Lorain 64-49.
|8. Shelby (10-2) lost to Olentangy 61-51.
|9. Akr. Buchtel (8-2) beat East 95-43, beat North 77-38, lost to Cleveland Heights 77-73.
|10. Vincent Warren (10-1) beat Logan 54-41, beat Zanesville 60-35.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-0) beat Berne Union 86-44.
|2. Worthington Christian (14-1) beat Wellington 78-32, beat Buckeye Valley 47-39.
|3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7-0) did not play.
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1) beat Celina 80-43.
|5. Fredericktown (14-0) beat
|East Knox 53-50, beat Highland 42-32.
|6. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (14-0) beat Carey 45-32, beat Upper Sandusky 59-42.
|7. Sardinia Eastern (16-2) beat South Point 54-40, beat Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 68-34, beat North Adams 68-34.
|8. Beverly Ft. Frye (12-1) beat Morgan 64-57, beat Shenandoah 56-41.
|9. Proctorville Fairland (13-1) did not play.
|10. Wheelersburg (14-0) beat Lucasville Valley 56-33, beat Portsmouth West 62-43, beat South Point 66-44.
|DIVISION IV
|1. New Boston Glenwood (13-1) did not play.
|2. Columbus Grove (9-1) beat Bath 65-49, beat Van Buren 68-31.
|3. Antwerp (11-1) beat Ayersville 54-28.
|4. Ottoville (13-2) beat Crestview 61-59, beat Ft. Jennings 74-42.
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (16-0) beat Arcanum 47-35.
|6. Cin. College Prep (7-1) did not play.
|7. Kalida (12-3) lost to New Bremen 45-41, beat Leipsic 57-34.
|8. Botkins (13-2) lost to Ft. Loramie 49-40, beat New Bremen 55-44.beat
|9. Richmond Hts. (4-3) beat Cuyahoga Hts., 68-36, beat Garfield Hts. Trinity 87-44.
|10. Tol. Christian (8-2) beat Maumee Valley Country Day 68-50, beat Archbold 47-40.
