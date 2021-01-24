Animal Shelter Society is proud of the steps its been able to take in 2021

ZANESVILLE – Like many organizations, the non-profit was unsure of how it would be able to continue during the pandemic. Since the New Year, the Society is pleased to announce that it is even adding to its staff.

“2021 is coming along nicely. Heading towards the end of January, we just hired our third contract veterinarian yesterday. That says a great deal about our staff and (is) very well received in our vet room. We have services that we offer weekly. We are busy and so that we can bring on a third vet, we can accommodate or public more with the services – our wellness, vaccine clinic, our low cost spay and neuter. Right now, we’ve had to do about a 30 day notice and now we can get folks signed up right away,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen – Gibson said.

The Shelter is looking for particular items that can be donated from the public.

“Right now, I will put out to the public that we are in need of bleach and Fabulouso. That is one of the main factors that we clean with. We had strict cleaning protocols prior to COVID and we follow through with that,” Cohagen – Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter Society is still running it’s feline special from now until Valentine’s Day.