Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Sunday, Jan. 24 Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 Louisville at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

No. 2 NC State vs. Virginia Tech 4 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina at LSU 1 p.m.

No. 5 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m.

NO. 12 Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon at Washington 5 p.m.

No. 16 Indiana at No. 21 Northwestern, Noon

No. 20 Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

NFL

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10 p.m

NHL

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

PGA: The American Express

LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

EPGA: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship