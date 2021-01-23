Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|Sunday, Jan. 24
|Top 25 Women’s Basketball
No. 1 Louisville at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
No. 2 NC State vs. Virginia Tech 4 p.m.
No. 4 South Carolina at LSU 1 p.m.
No. 5 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m.
NO. 12 Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee, 2 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon at Washington 5 p.m.
No. 16 Indiana at No. 21 Northwestern, Noon
No. 20 Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.
No. 23 Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
|NFL
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.
|NBA
Toronto at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
New York at Portland, 10 p.m
|NHL
Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
PGA: The American Express
LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
EPGA: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship