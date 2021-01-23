Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 78, Norwalk St. Paul 71
Attica Seneca E. 57, Morral Ridgedale 20
Bellaire 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49
Bellville Clear Fork 46, Galion 34
Belmont Union Local 55, Shadyside 48
Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Kansas Lakota 49
Botkins 55, New Bremen 44
Bucyrus 58, Bucyrus Wynford 33
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Hannibal River 45
Can. Glenoak 75, Youngs. East 69
Canal Winchester 61, Logan 44
Cedarville 65, Legacy Christian 47
Centerburg 65, Mt. Gilead 29
Cin. Mt. Healthy 44, Cin. Wyoming 43
Cols. Bexley 64, Cols. Grandview Hts. 37
Cols. DeSales 54, Reynoldsburg 40
Cols. Upper Arlington 63, Monroe 39
Columbus Grove 68, Van Buren 31
Continental 52, Pioneer N. Central 38
Convoy Crestview 48, Celina 40, OT
Cory-Rawson 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Defiance 53, Holland Springfield 45
Defiance Ayersville 45, Delphos Jefferson 40
Defiance Tinora 46, W. Unity Hilltop 25
Delphos St. John’s 70, Spencerville 64
Dola Hardin Northern 64, Harrod Allen E. 49
E. Central, Ind. 51, Harrison 44, OT
Edgerton 50, Edon 35
Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Brooklyn 39
Fostoria 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55
Franklin 71, Versailles 36
Fremont St. Joseph 56, Elmore Woodmore 54
Ft. Loramie 46, Ft. Recovery 41
Greenfield McClain 61, Circleville 46
Greenwich S. Cent. 45, Castalia Margaretta 44
Hamilton Ross 50, Hamilton Badin 32
Haviland Wayne Trace 76, Miller City 42
Hilliard Darby 48, New Albany 39
Hillsboro 69, Chillicothe Unioto 59
Jackson Center 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 36
Kalida 57, Leipsic 34
Lakewood St. Edward 76, Akr. Hoban 68
Lawrence Co., Ky. 82, Chesapeake 71
Lebanon 69, Kings Mills Kings 66
Leesburg Fairfield 72, Bainbridge Paint Valley 60
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Lewis Center Olentangy 63
Lima Perry 71, Elida 49
Lucas 60, New London 34
Malvern 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Mansfield Sr. 74, Mansfield Temple Christian 47
Martins Ferry 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 32
Massillon Jackson 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 63
Massillon Tuslaw 68, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62
Milton-Union 60, Casstown Miami E. 53
Minster 79, Houston 38
Montpelier 56, Paulding 53
Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Felicity-Franklin 49
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, E. Can. 50
N. Ridgeville 65, Avon Lake 60
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Carey 32
New Knoxville 42, Ft. Jennings 40
New Paris National Trail 82, Eaton 50
Newark 77, Grove City 33
Norwalk 58, Clyde 46
Oak Harbor 54, Pemberville Eastwood 51
Painesville Riverside 80, Chesterland W. Geauga 40
Pandora-Gilboa 71, N. Baltimore 59
Parma Hts. Holy Name 43, Elyria Cath. 42
Pataskala Licking Hts. 46, Dublin Jerome 40
Pettisville 37, Liberty Center 30
Pickerington N. 44, Hilliard Bradley 35
Sherwood Fairview 60, Bryan 33
Sidney Lehman 39, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32
St. Marys Memorial 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44
Strongsville 75, Fairview 72
Swanton 45, Genoa Area 33
Sycamore Mohawk 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41
Thomas Worthington 75, Gahanna Lincoln 49
Tiffin Columbian 68, Marion Harding 61
Tol. Christian 47, Archbold 40
Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Tol. Waite 37
Toronto 73, Bridgeport 61
Trotwood-Madison 82, Cin. Taft 77
Van Wert 69, Coldwater 62
Van Wert Lincolnview 76, Rockford Parkway 70
Vanlue 60, Lima Temple Christian 29
W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Springboro 44
Westerville N. 69, Westerville S. 66
Wooster Triway 65, Smithville 58
Worthington Christian 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ada vs. Kenton, ccd.
Ashville Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, ccd.
Bellevue vs. Clyde, ccd.
Clayton Northmont vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.
Day. Carroll vs. Spring. Kenton Ridge, ccd.
Hudson vs. Akr. East, ccd.
Kettering Fairmont vs. Bellbrook, ccd.
LaGrange Keystone vs. Norwalk, ccd.
Mt. Orab Western Brown vs. Cin. Anderson, ccd.
Mt. Victory Ridgemont vs. Spring. NE, ccd.
Oberlin Firelands vs. Elyria Open Door, ccd.
Philo vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ccd.
STVM vs. Hickory, Pa., ccd.
Sandusky Perkins vs. Port Clinton, ccd.
Sheffield Brookside vs. Wickliffe, ccd.
Southeastern vs. W. Union, ppd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Reading, ccd.
St. Paris Graham vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ccd.
Wapakoneta vs. St. Henry, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/