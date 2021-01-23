Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 78, Norwalk St. Paul 71

Attica Seneca E. 57, Morral Ridgedale 20

Bellaire 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49

Bellville Clear Fork 46, Galion 34

Belmont Union Local 55, Shadyside 48

Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Kansas Lakota 49

Botkins 55, New Bremen 44

Bucyrus 58, Bucyrus Wynford 33

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Hannibal River 45

Can. Glenoak 75, Youngs. East 69

Canal Winchester 61, Logan 44

Cedarville 65, Legacy Christian 47

Centerburg 65, Mt. Gilead 29

Cin. Mt. Healthy 44, Cin. Wyoming 43

Cols. Bexley 64, Cols. Grandview Hts. 37

Cols. DeSales 54, Reynoldsburg 40

Cols. Upper Arlington 63, Monroe 39

Columbus Grove 68, Van Buren 31

Continental 52, Pioneer N. Central 38

Convoy Crestview 48, Celina 40, OT

Cory-Rawson 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Defiance 53, Holland Springfield 45

Defiance Ayersville 45, Delphos Jefferson 40

Defiance Tinora 46, W. Unity Hilltop 25

Delphos St. John’s 70, Spencerville 64

Dola Hardin Northern 64, Harrod Allen E. 49

E. Central, Ind. 51, Harrison 44, OT

Edgerton 50, Edon 35

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Brooklyn 39

Fostoria 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55

Franklin 71, Versailles 36

Fremont St. Joseph 56, Elmore Woodmore 54

Ft. Loramie 46, Ft. Recovery 41

Greenfield McClain 61, Circleville 46

Greenwich S. Cent. 45, Castalia Margaretta 44

Hamilton Ross 50, Hamilton Badin 32

Haviland Wayne Trace 76, Miller City 42

Hilliard Darby 48, New Albany 39

Hillsboro 69, Chillicothe Unioto 59

Jackson Center 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 36

Kalida 57, Leipsic 34

Lakewood St. Edward 76, Akr. Hoban 68

Lawrence Co., Ky. 82, Chesapeake 71

Lebanon 69, Kings Mills Kings 66

Leesburg Fairfield 72, Bainbridge Paint Valley 60

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Lewis Center Olentangy 63

Lima Perry 71, Elida 49

Lucas 60, New London 34

Malvern 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Mansfield Sr. 74, Mansfield Temple Christian 47

Martins Ferry 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 32

Massillon Jackson 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 63

Massillon Tuslaw 68, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62

Milton-Union 60, Casstown Miami E. 53

Minster 79, Houston 38

Montpelier 56, Paulding 53

Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Felicity-Franklin 49

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, E. Can. 50

N. Ridgeville 65, Avon Lake 60

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Carey 32

New Knoxville 42, Ft. Jennings 40

New Paris National Trail 82, Eaton 50

Newark 77, Grove City 33

Norwalk 58, Clyde 46

Oak Harbor 54, Pemberville Eastwood 51

Painesville Riverside 80, Chesterland W. Geauga 40

Pandora-Gilboa 71, N. Baltimore 59

Parma Hts. Holy Name 43, Elyria Cath. 42

Pataskala Licking Hts. 46, Dublin Jerome 40

Pettisville 37, Liberty Center 30

Pickerington N. 44, Hilliard Bradley 35

Sherwood Fairview 60, Bryan 33

Sidney Lehman 39, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32

St. Marys Memorial 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44

Strongsville 75, Fairview 72

Swanton 45, Genoa Area 33

Sycamore Mohawk 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41

Thomas Worthington 75, Gahanna Lincoln 49

Tiffin Columbian 68, Marion Harding 61

Tol. Christian 47, Archbold 40

Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Tol. Waite 37

Toronto 73, Bridgeport 61

Trotwood-Madison 82, Cin. Taft 77

Van Wert 69, Coldwater 62

Van Wert Lincolnview 76, Rockford Parkway 70

Vanlue 60, Lima Temple Christian 29

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Springboro 44

Westerville N. 69, Westerville S. 66

Wooster Triway 65, Smithville 58

Worthington Christian 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ada vs. Kenton, ccd.

Ashville Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, ccd.

Bellevue vs. Clyde, ccd.

Clayton Northmont vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.

Day. Carroll vs. Spring. Kenton Ridge, ccd.

Hudson vs. Akr. East, ccd.

Kettering Fairmont vs. Bellbrook, ccd.

LaGrange Keystone vs. Norwalk, ccd.

Mt. Orab Western Brown vs. Cin. Anderson, ccd.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont vs. Spring. NE, ccd.

Oberlin Firelands vs. Elyria Open Door, ccd.

Philo vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ccd.

STVM vs. Hickory, Pa., ccd.

Sandusky Perkins vs. Port Clinton, ccd.

Sheffield Brookside vs. Wickliffe, ccd.

Southeastern vs. W. Union, ppd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Reading, ccd.

St. Paris Graham vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ccd.

Wapakoneta vs. St. Henry, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/