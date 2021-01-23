Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49

Bellville Clear Fork 46, Galion 34

Cedarville 65, Legacy Christian 47

Centerburg 65, Mt. Gilead 29

Cin. Mt. Healthy 44, Cin. Wyoming 43

Cols. Bexley 64, Cols. Grandview Hts. 37

Cols. DeSales 54, Reynoldsburg 40

Columbus Grove 68, Van Buren 31

Cory-Rawson 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Defiance 53, Holland Springfield 45

Defiance Ayersville 45, Delphos Jefferson 40

Defiance Tinora 46, W. Unity Hilltop 25

Delphos St. John’s 70, Spencerville 64

Dola Hardin Northern 64, Harrod Allen E. 49

Edgerton 50, Edon 35

Fostoria 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55

Franklin 71, Versailles 36

Fremont St. Joseph 56, Elmore Woodmore 54

Greenwich S. Cent. 45, Castalia Margaretta 44

Hilliard Darby 48, New Albany 39

Hillsboro 69, Chillicothe Unioto 59

Jackson Center 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 36

Kalida 57, Leipsic 34

Lakewood St. Edward 76, Akr. Hoban 68

Lawrence Co., Ky. 82, Chesapeake 71

Lebanon 69, Kings Mills Kings 66

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Lewis Center Olentangy 63

Lima Perry 71, Elida 49

Lucas 60, New London 34

Malvern 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Martins Ferry 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 32

Massillon Jackson 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 63

Massillon Tuslaw 68, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62

Milton-Union 60, Casstown Miami E. 53

Minster 79, Houston 38

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, E. Can. 50

N. Ridgeville 65, Avon Lake 60

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Carey 32

Newark 77, Grove City 33

Norwalk 58, Clyde 46

Oak Harbor 54, Pemberville Eastwood 51

Pataskala Licking Hts. 46, Dublin Jerome 40

Pettisville 37, Liberty Center 30

Pickerington N. 44, Hilliard Bradley 35

Sherwood Fairview 60, Bryan 33

Sidney Lehman 39, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32

St. Marys Memorial 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44

Strongsville 75, Fairview 72

Swanton 45, Genoa Area 33

Thomas Worthington 75, Gahanna Lincoln 49

Tol. Christian 47, Archbold 40

Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Tol. Waite 37

Toronto 73, Bridgeport 61

Trotwood-Madison 82, Cin. Taft 77

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Springboro 44

Westerville N. 69, Westerville S. 66

Wooster Triway 65, Smithville 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/