Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellaire 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49
Bellville Clear Fork 46, Galion 34
Cedarville 65, Legacy Christian 47
Centerburg 65, Mt. Gilead 29
Cin. Mt. Healthy 44, Cin. Wyoming 43
Cols. Bexley 64, Cols. Grandview Hts. 37
Cols. DeSales 54, Reynoldsburg 40
Columbus Grove 68, Van Buren 31
Cory-Rawson 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Defiance 53, Holland Springfield 45
Defiance Ayersville 45, Delphos Jefferson 40
Defiance Tinora 46, W. Unity Hilltop 25
Delphos St. John’s 70, Spencerville 64
Dola Hardin Northern 64, Harrod Allen E. 49
Edgerton 50, Edon 35
Fostoria 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55
Franklin 71, Versailles 36
Fremont St. Joseph 56, Elmore Woodmore 54
Greenwich S. Cent. 45, Castalia Margaretta 44
Hilliard Darby 48, New Albany 39
Hillsboro 69, Chillicothe Unioto 59
Jackson Center 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 36
Kalida 57, Leipsic 34
Lakewood St. Edward 76, Akr. Hoban 68
Lawrence Co., Ky. 82, Chesapeake 71
Lebanon 69, Kings Mills Kings 66
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Lewis Center Olentangy 63
Lima Perry 71, Elida 49
Lucas 60, New London 34
Malvern 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Martins Ferry 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 32
Massillon Jackson 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 63
Massillon Tuslaw 68, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62
Milton-Union 60, Casstown Miami E. 53
Minster 79, Houston 38
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, E. Can. 50
N. Ridgeville 65, Avon Lake 60
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Carey 32
Newark 77, Grove City 33
Norwalk 58, Clyde 46
Oak Harbor 54, Pemberville Eastwood 51
Pataskala Licking Hts. 46, Dublin Jerome 40
Pettisville 37, Liberty Center 30
Pickerington N. 44, Hilliard Bradley 35
Sherwood Fairview 60, Bryan 33
Sidney Lehman 39, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32
St. Marys Memorial 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44
Strongsville 75, Fairview 72
Swanton 45, Genoa Area 33
Thomas Worthington 75, Gahanna Lincoln 49
Tol. Christian 47, Archbold 40
Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Tol. Waite 37
Toronto 73, Bridgeport 61
Trotwood-Madison 82, Cin. Taft 77
W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Springboro 44
Westerville N. 69, Westerville S. 66
Wooster Triway 65, Smithville 58
