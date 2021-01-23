Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Dieruff 60, Allentown Central Catholic 48
Conrad Weiser 57, Tulpehocken 34
Holy Ghost Prep 56, Executive Charter 43
Mount Carmel 62, Milton 49
Neshannock 67, Greenville 54
Notre Dame-Green Pond 75, Palisades 48
Reading 63, Governor Mifflin 37
Southern Lehigh 36, Bangor 26
Wilson 51, Catasauqua 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Conrad Weiser 54, Tulpehocken 18
North East 39, Franklin 36
Serra Catholic 61, Fort Cherry 41
Slippery Rock 65, West Middlesex 57
Towanda 51, Montoursville 38
Tyrone 54, Juniata Valley 49
West Lawn Wilson 45, Catasauqua 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
