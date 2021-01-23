Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Dieruff 60, Allentown Central Catholic 48

Conrad Weiser 57, Tulpehocken 34

Holy Ghost Prep 56, Executive Charter 43

Mount Carmel 62, Milton 49

Neshannock 67, Greenville 54

Notre Dame-Green Pond 75, Palisades 48

Reading 63, Governor Mifflin 37

Southern Lehigh 36, Bangor 26

Wilson 51, Catasauqua 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Conrad Weiser 54, Tulpehocken 18

North East 39, Franklin 36

Serra Catholic 61, Fort Cherry 41

Slippery Rock 65, West Middlesex 57

Towanda 51, Montoursville 38

Tyrone 54, Juniata Valley 49

West Lawn Wilson 45, Catasauqua 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/