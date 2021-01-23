Jazz rout Warriors for 8th straight; Curry now 2nd in 3s

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory.

Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973.

Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures.

Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13.

Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists.

Golden State trailed from start to finish.

The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offense.

Golden State found some footing on offense behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter.

Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offense. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead.

Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry passed Miller, who had 2,560 3-pointers, with his first basket of the third quarter. … Kevon Looney made his second 3 of the season in the third. … Golden State had 30 assists on 42 baskets.

Jazz: Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. … Mitchell has shot 50% or better from the field seven times in the last eight games. … Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

