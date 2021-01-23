BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 77, Akr. North 38
Akr. East 78, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58
Akr. Hoban 77, Cle. Cent. Cath. 50
Akr. Manchester 71, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52
Alliance Marlington 67, Carrollton 60, OT
Amherst Steele 76, Grafton Midview 64
Anna 83, Houston 54
Antwerp 54, Defiance Ayersville 28
Apple Creek Waynedale 46, Smithville 29
Arcanum 44, Newton Local 35
Archbold 52, Liberty Center 48
Arlington 54, McComb 38
Ashtabula Lakeside 70, Painesville Harvey 36
Atwater Waterloo 70, Sebring McKinley 37
Aurora 69, Avon 49
Baltimore Liberty Union 76, Ashville Teays Valley 56
Batavia 50, New Richmond 44
Bay Village Bay 80, Parma Hts. Holy Name 75
Bedford 78, E. Cle. Shaw 61
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 73, Urbana 54
Berea-Midpark 63, Avon Lake 39
Berlin Hiland 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 43
Blanchester 56, Batavia Clermont NE 46
Bowling Green 59, Maumee 54
Bradford 79, Union City Mississinawa Valley 57
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56, Twinsburg 42
Bridgeport 82, Beallsville 54
Bryan 66, Delta 40
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Belmont Union Local 63
Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Carlisle 50
Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Massillon Perry 54
Can. McKinley 56, Can. Glenoak 47
Canal Fulton Northwest 67, Navarre Fairless 50
Canal Winchester 62, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 86, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44
Canfield 58, Warren Harding 43
Canfield S. Range 66, Niles McKinley 37
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Danville 48
Casstown Miami E. 49, Covington 48
Castalia Margaretta 86, Milan Edison 42
Cedarville 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 49
Centerville 71, Miamisburg 49
Chillicothe Unioto 49, Piketon 46
Cin. Anderson 57, Morrow Little Miami 29
Cin. Country Day 59, Cin. Gamble Montessori 54
Cin. Finneytown 57, Reading 55
Cin. McNicholas 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 33
Cin. Moeller 58, Cin. St. Xavier 44
Cin. Woodward 72, Cin. Aiken 69
Circleville Logan Elm 52, Bloom-Carroll 42
Coldwater 53, Versailles 50
Collins Western Reserve 70, Ashland Crestview 44
Cols. DeSales 61, Bishop Hartley 58
Columbia Station Columbia 125, Sheffield Brookside 69
Columbiana Crestview 45, Warren Champion 42
Continental 58, Montpelier 47
Convoy Crestview 72, Ada 31
Copley 62, Richfield Revere 57
Creston Norwayne 57, Rittman 47
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Chardon NDCL 38
Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 44
Dalton 72, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46
Day. Christian 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 56
Day. Northridge 67, New Lebanon Dixie 57
Day. Oakwood 62, Brookville 59
Day. Ponitz Tech. 65, Day. Meadowdale 28
DeGraff Riverside 41, Marion Elgin 34
Defiance 66, Lima Bath 48
Delaware Hayes 46, Westerville N. 42
Delphos Jefferson 47, Paulding 45
Dola Hardin Northern 71, Lima Temple Christian 38
Elmore Woodmore 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 39
Euclid 66, Elyria 53
Fairview 74, Medina Buckeye 58
Findlay 67, Oregon Clay 63
Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 28
Franklin 79, Waynesville 57
Fredericktown 42, Sparta Highland 32
Ft. Loramie 49, Botkins 40
Gahanna Lincoln 90, Galloway Westland 45
Gallipolis Gallia 51, Ironton 46
Garfield Hts. 88, Maple Hts. 70
Gates Mills Hawken 64, Geneva 54
Girard, Pa. 54, Conneaut 34
Glouster Trimble 72, Reedsville Eastern 36
Gorham Fayette 58, W. Unity Hilltop 30
Green 46, N. Can. Hoover 44
Greenwich S. Cent. 66, Plymouth 59
Grove City 58, New Albany 45
Hannibal River 48, Shadyside 46
Hartville Lake Center Christian 64, Garrettsville Garfield 51
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Edgerton 41
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 51, Elyria First Baptist Christian 36
Hicksville 46, Defiance Tinora 33
Hilliard Bradley 68, Cols. Upper Arlington 43
Hillsboro 73, Jackson 64
Holgate 48, Sherwood Fairview 38
Howard E. Knox 54, Galion Northmor 53
Independence 79, Brooklyn 54
Kettering Alter 54, Bishop Fenwick 41
LaGrange Keystone 44, Oberlin 32
Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Campbell Memorial 35
Lebanon 39, Springboro 24
Leetonia 48, E. Palestine 25
Legacy Christian 57, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 43
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 48, Ansonia 44
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 66, Cin. Sycamore 39
Lima Perry 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46
Lima Shawnee 72, Van Wert 46
Lisbon Beaver 70, Richmond Edison 37
Lorain Clearview 77, Sullivan Black River 69
Loudonville 50, Kidron Cent. Christian 47
Lucas 78, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21
Lucasville Valley 52, McDermott Scioto NW 33
Lynchburg-Clay 61, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 60
Lyndhurst Brush 79, Painesville Riverside 53
Madison 84, Eastlake North 62
Malvern 85, Newcomerstown 41
Mansfield Christian 57, Crestline 50
Mantua Crestwood 70, Orwell Grand Valley 63, OT
Martins Ferry 52, Rayland Buckeye 49
Marysville 67, Hilliard Darby 45
Mason 53, Cin. Oak Hills 48
Massillon Jackson 56, Uniontown Lake 38
Massillon Tuslaw 55, Orrville 34
McArthur Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 49
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Mechanicsburg 61, S. Charleston SE 34
Medina 79, Solon 73
Mentor 90, Brunswick 72
Metamora Evergreen 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 30
Millbury Lake def. Rossford, forfeit
Miller City 53, Van Buren 25
Mineral Ridge 76, Berlin Center Western Reserve 65
Minerva 60, Alliance 54
Minford 45, S. Webster 32
Minster 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 37
Mogadore 56, Rootstown 53
Mogadore Field 46, Akr. Springfield 43
Monroeville 66, Ashland Mapleton 41
Mt. Vernon 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 48
N. Baltimore 44, Arcadia 33
N. Ridgeville 58, N. Olmsted 56
N. Royalton 50, Hudson 36
New Bremen 57, Rockford Parkway 50
New Carlisle Tecumseh 65, Spring. Kenton Ridge 46
New Knoxville 57, Delphos St. John’s 50
New Middletown Spring. 56, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50
New Philadelphia 55, Marietta 42
Northside Christian 36, Liberty Christian Academy 31
Norwalk St. Paul 66, New London 58
Oak Harbor 50, Willard 43
Old Fort 71, Fremont St. Joseph 37
Olmsted Falls 72, Westlake 69
Orange 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 80, Celina 43
Ottoville 74, Ft. Jennings 42
Pandora-Gilboa 63, Vanlue 48
Parma 48, Rocky River 45
Parma Padua 65, Gates Mills Gilmour 54
Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Granville 49
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Newark Licking Valley 40
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Fostoria 45
Pettisville 58, Pioneer N. Central 38
Pickerington Cent. 52, Newark 30
Pickerington N. 51, Westerville Cent. 50
Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, London 32
Poland Seminary 54, Girard 33
Pomeroy Meigs 51, Wellston 50
Port Clinton 45, Huron 42
Portsmouth Clay 47, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 45
Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Coffman 56
Reynoldsburg 61, Groveport-Madison 47
Richmond Hts. 87, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44
Richwood N. Union 49, St. Paris Graham 45
Riverside Stebbins 61, Piqua 59
S. Point 46, Ironton Rock Hill 32
Sandusky 64, Clyde 61, OT
Sandusky St. Mary 61, New Riegel 40
Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Seaman N. Adams 46
Shaker Hts. 73, Cle. Hts. 68
Sidney 77, Troy 46
Smithville 46, Apple Creek Waynedale 29
Southeastern 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 57
Spencerville 47, Bluffton 36
Spring. Cath. Cent. 56, W. Liberty-Salem 46
Springfield 74, Beavercreek 71
St. Clairsville 80, Bellaire 51
St. Henry 43, Ft. Recovery 42
Steubenville 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42
Strasburg-Franklin 45, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39
Streetsboro 54, Ravenna 45
Struthers 70, Jefferson Area 38
Stryker 37, Edon 29
Sylvania Northview 86, Holland Springfield 69
Tallmadge 46, Kent Roosevelt 30
Thomas Worthington 55, Dublin Jerome 42
Thornville Sheridan 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 44
Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 40
Tiffin Columbian 58, Norwalk 57
Tipp City Bethel 63, New Paris National Trail 62
Tipp City Tippecanoe 74, Fairborn 43
Tol. Christian 68, Tol. Maumee Valley 50
Tol. St. Francis 64, Tol. Whitmer 47
Van Wert Lincolnview 86, Harrod Allen E. 48
W. Carrollton 54, Vandalia Butler 49
W. Chester Lakota W. 76, Hamilton 63
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Philo 48
Wadsworth 48, Cuyahoga Falls 46
Wapakoneta 55, Elida 35
Warren Howland 49, Austintown Fitch 46
Warrensville Hts. 64, Lorain 49
Washington C.H. 67, Chillicothe 62
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38, Greenfield McClain 32
Wauseon 52, Swanton 39
Wellsville 57, Columbiana 49
West Salem Northwestern 69, Doylestown Chippewa 48
Westerville S. 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 49
Wheelersburg 62, Portsmouth W. 43
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 40, Perrysburg 36
Wilmington 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, New Matamoras Frontier 33
Wooster 54, Mansfield Sr. 44
Wooster Triway 55, Mansfield Madison 44
Worthington Kilbourne 60, Dublin Scioto 30
Xenia 85, Greenville 28
Youngs. Boardman 55, Beloit W. Branch 36
Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Grand River Academy 46
Youngs. Ursuline 67, Youngs. East 66, OT
Zanesville Maysville 57, Coshocton 52
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Coventry vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ccd.
Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Ellet, ppd.
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ccd.
Ashland vs. Lexington, ccd.
Barberton vs. Aurora, ccd.
Beaver Eastern vs. Oak Hill, ppd.
Cin. Christian vs. Cin. Clark Montessori, ccd.
Cin. Madeira vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.
Cin. Princeton vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Circleville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, ccd.
Clayton Northmont vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, ccd.
Cle. Glenville vs. Cle. E. Tech, ccd.
Cle. JFK vs. Cle. Rhodes, ccd.
Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.
Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Dresden Tri-Valley vs. Crooksville, ccd.
Eaton vs. Monroe, ccd.
Franklin Middletown Christian vs. Yellow Springs, ppd.
Germantown Valley View vs. Bellbrook, ccd.
Heartland Christian vs. Kinsman Badger, ccd.
Hilliard Davidson vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, ccd.
Kenton vs. St. Marys Memorial, ppd.
Kettering Fairmont vs. Springboro, ccd.
Lakeside Danbury vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, ppd.
Lancaster vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, ppd.
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ppd.
___
