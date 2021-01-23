BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 77, Akr. North 38

Akr. East 78, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58

Akr. Hoban 77, Cle. Cent. Cath. 50

Akr. Manchester 71, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52

Alliance Marlington 67, Carrollton 60, OT

Amherst Steele 76, Grafton Midview 64

Anna 83, Houston 54

Antwerp 54, Defiance Ayersville 28

Apple Creek Waynedale 46, Smithville 29

Arcanum 44, Newton Local 35

Archbold 52, Liberty Center 48

Arlington 54, McComb 38

Ashtabula Lakeside 70, Painesville Harvey 36

Atwater Waterloo 70, Sebring McKinley 37

Aurora 69, Avon 49

Baltimore Liberty Union 76, Ashville Teays Valley 56

Batavia 50, New Richmond 44

Bay Village Bay 80, Parma Hts. Holy Name 75

Bedford 78, E. Cle. Shaw 61

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 73, Urbana 54

Berea-Midpark 63, Avon Lake 39

Berlin Hiland 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 43

Blanchester 56, Batavia Clermont NE 46

Bowling Green 59, Maumee 54

Bradford 79, Union City Mississinawa Valley 57

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56, Twinsburg 42

Bridgeport 82, Beallsville 54

Bryan 66, Delta 40

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Belmont Union Local 63

Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Carlisle 50

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Massillon Perry 54

Can. McKinley 56, Can. Glenoak 47

Canal Fulton Northwest 67, Navarre Fairless 50

Canal Winchester 62, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 86, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44

Canfield 58, Warren Harding 43

Canfield S. Range 66, Niles McKinley 37

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Danville 48

Casstown Miami E. 49, Covington 48

Castalia Margaretta 86, Milan Edison 42

Cedarville 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 49

Centerville 71, Miamisburg 49

Chillicothe Unioto 49, Piketon 46

Cin. Anderson 57, Morrow Little Miami 29

Cin. Country Day 59, Cin. Gamble Montessori 54

Cin. Finneytown 57, Reading 55

Cin. McNicholas 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 33

Cin. Moeller 58, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Cin. Woodward 72, Cin. Aiken 69

Circleville Logan Elm 52, Bloom-Carroll 42

Coldwater 53, Versailles 50

Collins Western Reserve 70, Ashland Crestview 44

Cols. DeSales 61, Bishop Hartley 58

Columbia Station Columbia 125, Sheffield Brookside 69

Columbiana Crestview 45, Warren Champion 42

Continental 58, Montpelier 47

Convoy Crestview 72, Ada 31

Copley 62, Richfield Revere 57

Creston Norwayne 57, Rittman 47

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Chardon NDCL 38

Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 44

Dalton 72, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46

Day. Christian 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 56

Day. Northridge 67, New Lebanon Dixie 57

Day. Oakwood 62, Brookville 59

Day. Ponitz Tech. 65, Day. Meadowdale 28

DeGraff Riverside 41, Marion Elgin 34

Defiance 66, Lima Bath 48

Delaware Hayes 46, Westerville N. 42

Delphos Jefferson 47, Paulding 45

Dola Hardin Northern 71, Lima Temple Christian 38

Elmore Woodmore 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 39

Euclid 66, Elyria 53

Fairview 74, Medina Buckeye 58

Findlay 67, Oregon Clay 63

Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 28

Franklin 79, Waynesville 57

Fredericktown 42, Sparta Highland 32

Ft. Loramie 49, Botkins 40

Gahanna Lincoln 90, Galloway Westland 45

Gallipolis Gallia 51, Ironton 46

Garfield Hts. 88, Maple Hts. 70

Gates Mills Hawken 64, Geneva 54

Girard, Pa. 54, Conneaut 34

Glouster Trimble 72, Reedsville Eastern 36

Gorham Fayette 58, W. Unity Hilltop 30

Green 46, N. Can. Hoover 44

Greenwich S. Cent. 66, Plymouth 59

Grove City 58, New Albany 45

Hannibal River 48, Shadyside 46

Hartville Lake Center Christian 64, Garrettsville Garfield 51

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Edgerton 41

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 51, Elyria First Baptist Christian 36

Hicksville 46, Defiance Tinora 33

Hilliard Bradley 68, Cols. Upper Arlington 43

Hillsboro 73, Jackson 64

Holgate 48, Sherwood Fairview 38

Howard E. Knox 54, Galion Northmor 53

Independence 79, Brooklyn 54

Kettering Alter 54, Bishop Fenwick 41

LaGrange Keystone 44, Oberlin 32

Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Campbell Memorial 35

Lebanon 39, Springboro 24

Leetonia 48, E. Palestine 25

Legacy Christian 57, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 43

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 48, Ansonia 44

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 66, Cin. Sycamore 39

Lima Perry 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46

Lima Shawnee 72, Van Wert 46

Lisbon Beaver 70, Richmond Edison 37

Lorain Clearview 77, Sullivan Black River 69

Loudonville 50, Kidron Cent. Christian 47

Lucas 78, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21

Lucasville Valley 52, McDermott Scioto NW 33

Lynchburg-Clay 61, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 60

Lyndhurst Brush 79, Painesville Riverside 53

Madison 84, Eastlake North 62

Malvern 85, Newcomerstown 41

Mansfield Christian 57, Crestline 50

Mantua Crestwood 70, Orwell Grand Valley 63, OT

Martins Ferry 52, Rayland Buckeye 49

Marysville 67, Hilliard Darby 45

Mason 53, Cin. Oak Hills 48

Massillon Jackson 56, Uniontown Lake 38

Massillon Tuslaw 55, Orrville 34

McArthur Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 49

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Mechanicsburg 61, S. Charleston SE 34

Medina 79, Solon 73

Mentor 90, Brunswick 72

Metamora Evergreen 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 30

Millbury Lake def. Rossford, forfeit

Miller City 53, Van Buren 25

Mineral Ridge 76, Berlin Center Western Reserve 65

Minerva 60, Alliance 54

Minford 45, S. Webster 32

Minster 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 37

Mogadore 56, Rootstown 53

Mogadore Field 46, Akr. Springfield 43

Monroeville 66, Ashland Mapleton 41

Mt. Vernon 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 48

N. Baltimore 44, Arcadia 33

N. Ridgeville 58, N. Olmsted 56

N. Royalton 50, Hudson 36

New Bremen 57, Rockford Parkway 50

New Carlisle Tecumseh 65, Spring. Kenton Ridge 46

New Knoxville 57, Delphos St. John’s 50

New Middletown Spring. 56, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50

New Philadelphia 55, Marietta 42

Northside Christian 36, Liberty Christian Academy 31

Norwalk St. Paul 66, New London 58

Oak Harbor 50, Willard 43

Old Fort 71, Fremont St. Joseph 37

Olmsted Falls 72, Westlake 69

Orange 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 80, Celina 43

Ottoville 74, Ft. Jennings 42

Pandora-Gilboa 63, Vanlue 48

Parma 48, Rocky River 45

Parma Padua 65, Gates Mills Gilmour 54

Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Granville 49

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Newark Licking Valley 40

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Fostoria 45

Pettisville 58, Pioneer N. Central 38

Pickerington Cent. 52, Newark 30

Pickerington N. 51, Westerville Cent. 50

Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, London 32

Poland Seminary 54, Girard 33

Pomeroy Meigs 51, Wellston 50

Port Clinton 45, Huron 42

Portsmouth Clay 47, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 45

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Coffman 56

Reynoldsburg 61, Groveport-Madison 47

Richmond Hts. 87, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44

Richwood N. Union 49, St. Paris Graham 45

Riverside Stebbins 61, Piqua 59

S. Point 46, Ironton Rock Hill 32

Sandusky 64, Clyde 61, OT

Sandusky St. Mary 61, New Riegel 40

Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Seaman N. Adams 46

Shaker Hts. 73, Cle. Hts. 68

Sidney 77, Troy 46

Smithville 46, Apple Creek Waynedale 29

Southeastern 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 57

Spencerville 47, Bluffton 36

Spring. Cath. Cent. 56, W. Liberty-Salem 46

Springfield 74, Beavercreek 71

St. Clairsville 80, Bellaire 51

St. Henry 43, Ft. Recovery 42

Steubenville 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42

Strasburg-Franklin 45, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39

Streetsboro 54, Ravenna 45

Struthers 70, Jefferson Area 38

Stryker 37, Edon 29

Sylvania Northview 86, Holland Springfield 69

Tallmadge 46, Kent Roosevelt 30

Thomas Worthington 55, Dublin Jerome 42

Thornville Sheridan 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 44

Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 40

Tiffin Columbian 58, Norwalk 57

Tipp City Bethel 63, New Paris National Trail 62

Tipp City Tippecanoe 74, Fairborn 43

Tol. Christian 68, Tol. Maumee Valley 50

Tol. St. Francis 64, Tol. Whitmer 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 86, Harrod Allen E. 48

W. Carrollton 54, Vandalia Butler 49

W. Chester Lakota W. 76, Hamilton 63

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Philo 48

Wadsworth 48, Cuyahoga Falls 46

Wapakoneta 55, Elida 35

Warren Howland 49, Austintown Fitch 46

Warrensville Hts. 64, Lorain 49

Washington C.H. 67, Chillicothe 62

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38, Greenfield McClain 32

Wauseon 52, Swanton 39

Wellsville 57, Columbiana 49

West Salem Northwestern 69, Doylestown Chippewa 48

Westerville S. 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 49

Wheelersburg 62, Portsmouth W. 43

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 40, Perrysburg 36

Wilmington 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, New Matamoras Frontier 33

Wooster 54, Mansfield Sr. 44

Wooster Triway 55, Mansfield Madison 44

Worthington Kilbourne 60, Dublin Scioto 30

Xenia 85, Greenville 28

Youngs. Boardman 55, Beloit W. Branch 36

Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Grand River Academy 46

Youngs. Ursuline 67, Youngs. East 66, OT

Zanesville Maysville 57, Coshocton 52

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Coventry vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ccd.

Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Ellet, ppd.

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ccd.

Ashland vs. Lexington, ccd.

Barberton vs. Aurora, ccd.

Beaver Eastern vs. Oak Hill, ppd.

Cin. Christian vs. Cin. Clark Montessori, ccd.

Cin. Madeira vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.

Cin. Princeton vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Circleville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, ccd.

Clayton Northmont vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, ccd.

Cle. Glenville vs. Cle. E. Tech, ccd.

Cle. JFK vs. Cle. Rhodes, ccd.

Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.

Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Dresden Tri-Valley vs. Crooksville, ccd.

Eaton vs. Monroe, ccd.

Franklin Middletown Christian vs. Yellow Springs, ppd.

Germantown Valley View vs. Bellbrook, ccd.

Heartland Christian vs. Kinsman Badger, ccd.

Hilliard Davidson vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, ccd.

Kenton vs. St. Marys Memorial, ppd.

Kettering Fairmont vs. Springboro, ccd.

Lakeside Danbury vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, ppd.

Lancaster vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, ppd.

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/