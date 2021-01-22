Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Firestone 38, Akr. North 32
Anna 46, Houston 38
Apple Creek Waynedale 44, Creston Norwayne 33
Arcadia, Va. 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35
Arcanum 72, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38
Archbold 41, Liberty Center 36
Athens 45, Wellston 41
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Lakeside Danbury 33
Batavia Clermont NE 40, Bethel-Tate 29
Bellbrook 68, Eaton 39
Bellevue 64, Vermilion 32
Berlin Center Western Reserve 66, New Middletown Spring. 28
Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Hartley 37
Bradford 39, Troy Christian 36
Brookfield 71, Youngs. Liberty 66
Brooklyn 55, Fairview 46
Bryan 51, Delta 31
Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Milton-Union 39
Canfield S. Range 50, Niles McKinley 21
Carlisle 54, Day. Northridge 11
Casstown Miami E. 66, Ansonia 41
Chillicothe Unioto 62, Williamsport Westfall 51
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Southeastern 36
Cin. Purcell Marian 43, Bishop Fenwick 37
Circleville 42, Circleville Logan Elm 26
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, New Richmond 37
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 64, Chesapeake 47
Cols. DeSales 46, Bishop Ready 25
Convoy Crestview 77, Ada 34
Crown City S. Gallia 68, Racine Southern 30
Dalton 51, Smithville 10
Defiance Ayersville 53, Antwerp 42
Defiance Tinora 42, Hicksville 38
Delphos Jefferson 47, Paulding 45
Doylestown Chippewa 99, Rittman 18
E. Liverpool 49, Lisbon Beaver 34
Edon 40, Stryker 39
Fairport Harbor Harding 57, Mathews, Va. 51
Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, N. Baltimore 27
Frankfort Adena 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 25
Ft. Loramie 66, Botkins 20
Ft. Recovery 52, St. Henry 26
Greenwich S. Cent. 40, Plymouth 35
Hamler Patrick Henry 46, Metamora Evergreen 44
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Edgerton 20
Hubbard 43, Cortland Lakeview 42
Ironton Rock Hill 56, Portsmouth 39
Kent Roosevelt 40, Twinsburg 37
Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Ashville Teays Valley 29
Leesburg Fairfield 80, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20
Legacy Christian 53, Bishop Fenwick 50, 2OT
Leipsic 51, Cory-Rawson 44
Lima Bath 73, Defiance 36
Macedonia Nordonia 45, Wadsworth 39, OT
Mansfield Christian 59, Christian Community School 34
Martins Ferry 67, Richmond Edison 36
Mayfield 66, Richmond Hts. 22
McArthur Vinton County 69, Nelsonville-York 35
McConnelsville Morgan 53, Zanesville Maysville 48
McDonald 79, Atwater Waterloo 42
Minster 64, Maria Stein Marion Local 27
Monroeville 43, Ashland Mapleton 34
Mt. Orab Western Brown 71, Wilmington 58
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Lima Perry 41
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Batavia 36
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 67, Mineral Ridge 45
New Bremen 47, Rockford Parkway 33
New Carlisle Tecumseh 103, Spring. Shawnee 5
New Madison Tri-Village 72, New Paris National Trail 17
New Riegel 58, Sandusky St. Mary 26
North East, Pa. 48, Conneaut 24
Norton 80, Akr. Springfield 20
Notre Dame Academy 90, Lima Sr. 25
Oberlin Firelands 33, Wellington 24
Old Fort 44, Fremont St. Joseph 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Celina 17
Peebles 75, Manchester 26
Poland Seminary 53, Jefferson Area 19
Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20
Proctorville Fairland 79, Gallipolis Gallia 35
Rayland Buckeye 58, Bridgeport 9
S. Point 40, Ironton 22
Sardinia Eastern Brown 74, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 25
Seaman N. Adams 49, Fayetteville-Perry 32
Sherwood Fairview 70, Holgate 24
Sidney Lehman 47, Dola Hardin Northern 36
Spencerville 50, Bluffton 39
St. Marys Memorial 56, Kenton 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 62, Amanda-Clearcreek 24
Swanton 40, Wauseon 37
Tiffin Columbian 48, Sandusky Perkins 36
Tipp City Bethel 45, Covington 41
Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 16
Ursuline Academy 67, Cle. Benedictine 54
Van Buren 48, Arlington 24
Van Wert Lincolnview 52, Harrod Allen E. 47
Vincent Warren 63, Logan 32
W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 25
Wapakoneta 40, Elida 36
Warren Champion 46, Columbiana Crestview 34
Warren Harding 36, Newton Falls 34
Waterford 52, Reedsville Eastern 41
Waverly 48, Oak Hill 47
Wheelersburg 52, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Williamsburg 64, Felicity-Franklin 45
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49
Youngs. East 50, E. Cle. Shaw 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Buchtel, ppd.
Cambridge vs. Linsly, W.Va., ccd.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Cols. Patriot Prep, ccd.
Cin. St. Ursula vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.
Columbiana vs. Leetonia, ppd.
Day. Stivers vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.
Delphos St. John’s vs. New Knoxville, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Fairfield vs. Middletown, ccd.
Girard vs. Struthers, ccd.
Gorham Fayette vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ccd.
Lowellville vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.
Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ppd.
Mansfield Madison vs. Ashland, ccd.
New Lexington vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, ccd.
Piketon vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd.
Port Clinton vs. Rossford, ccd.
Versailles vs. Coldwater, ppd. to Feb 1st.
W. Union vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ccd.
Wooster vs. Mt. Vernon, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/