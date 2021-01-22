Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Firestone 38, Akr. North 32

Anna 46, Houston 38

Apple Creek Waynedale 44, Creston Norwayne 33

Arcadia, Va. 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35

Arcanum 72, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38

Archbold 41, Liberty Center 36

Athens 45, Wellston 41

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Lakeside Danbury 33

Batavia Clermont NE 40, Bethel-Tate 29

Bellbrook 68, Eaton 39

Bellevue 64, Vermilion 32

Berlin Center Western Reserve 66, New Middletown Spring. 28

Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Hartley 37

Bradford 39, Troy Christian 36

Brookfield 71, Youngs. Liberty 66

Brooklyn 55, Fairview 46

Bryan 51, Delta 31

Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Milton-Union 39

Canfield S. Range 50, Niles McKinley 21

Carlisle 54, Day. Northridge 11

Casstown Miami E. 66, Ansonia 41

Chillicothe Unioto 62, Williamsport Westfall 51

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Southeastern 36

Cin. Purcell Marian 43, Bishop Fenwick 37

Circleville 42, Circleville Logan Elm 26

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, New Richmond 37

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 64, Chesapeake 47

Cols. DeSales 46, Bishop Ready 25

Convoy Crestview 77, Ada 34

Crown City S. Gallia 68, Racine Southern 30

Dalton 51, Smithville 10

Defiance Ayersville 53, Antwerp 42

Defiance Tinora 42, Hicksville 38

Delphos Jefferson 47, Paulding 45

Doylestown Chippewa 99, Rittman 18

E. Liverpool 49, Lisbon Beaver 34

Edon 40, Stryker 39

Fairport Harbor Harding 57, Mathews, Va. 51

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, N. Baltimore 27

Frankfort Adena 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 25

Ft. Loramie 66, Botkins 20

Ft. Recovery 52, St. Henry 26

Greenwich S. Cent. 40, Plymouth 35

Hamler Patrick Henry 46, Metamora Evergreen 44

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Edgerton 20

Hubbard 43, Cortland Lakeview 42

Ironton Rock Hill 56, Portsmouth 39

Kent Roosevelt 40, Twinsburg 37

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Ashville Teays Valley 29

Leesburg Fairfield 80, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20

Legacy Christian 53, Bishop Fenwick 50, 2OT

Leipsic 51, Cory-Rawson 44

Lima Bath 73, Defiance 36

Macedonia Nordonia 45, Wadsworth 39, OT

Mansfield Christian 59, Christian Community School 34

Martins Ferry 67, Richmond Edison 36

Mayfield 66, Richmond Hts. 22

McArthur Vinton County 69, Nelsonville-York 35

McConnelsville Morgan 53, Zanesville Maysville 48

McDonald 79, Atwater Waterloo 42

Minster 64, Maria Stein Marion Local 27

Monroeville 43, Ashland Mapleton 34

Mt. Orab Western Brown 71, Wilmington 58

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Lima Perry 41

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Batavia 36

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 67, Mineral Ridge 45

New Bremen 47, Rockford Parkway 33

New Carlisle Tecumseh 103, Spring. Shawnee 5

New Madison Tri-Village 72, New Paris National Trail 17

New Riegel 58, Sandusky St. Mary 26

North East, Pa. 48, Conneaut 24

Norton 80, Akr. Springfield 20

Notre Dame Academy 90, Lima Sr. 25

Oberlin Firelands 33, Wellington 24

Old Fort 44, Fremont St. Joseph 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Celina 17

Peebles 75, Manchester 26

Poland Seminary 53, Jefferson Area 19

Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20

Proctorville Fairland 79, Gallipolis Gallia 35

Rayland Buckeye 58, Bridgeport 9

S. Point 40, Ironton 22

Sardinia Eastern Brown 74, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 25

Seaman N. Adams 49, Fayetteville-Perry 32

Sherwood Fairview 70, Holgate 24

Sidney Lehman 47, Dola Hardin Northern 36

Spencerville 50, Bluffton 39

St. Marys Memorial 56, Kenton 38

Sugar Grove Berne Union 62, Amanda-Clearcreek 24

Swanton 40, Wauseon 37

Tiffin Columbian 48, Sandusky Perkins 36

Tipp City Bethel 45, Covington 41

Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 16

Ursuline Academy 67, Cle. Benedictine 54

Van Buren 48, Arlington 24

Van Wert Lincolnview 52, Harrod Allen E. 47

Vincent Warren 63, Logan 32

W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 25

Wapakoneta 40, Elida 36

Warren Champion 46, Columbiana Crestview 34

Warren Harding 36, Newton Falls 34

Waterford 52, Reedsville Eastern 41

Waverly 48, Oak Hill 47

Wheelersburg 52, McDermott Scioto NW 37

Williamsburg 64, Felicity-Franklin 45

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49

Youngs. East 50, E. Cle. Shaw 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Buchtel, ppd.

Cambridge vs. Linsly, W.Va., ccd.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Cols. Patriot Prep, ccd.

Cin. St. Ursula vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.

Columbiana vs. Leetonia, ppd.

Day. Stivers vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

Delphos St. John’s vs. New Knoxville, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Fairfield vs. Middletown, ccd.

Girard vs. Struthers, ccd.

Gorham Fayette vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ccd.

Lowellville vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.

Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ppd.

Mansfield Madison vs. Ashland, ccd.

New Lexington vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, ccd.

Piketon vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd.

Port Clinton vs. Rossford, ccd.

Versailles vs. Coldwater, ppd. to Feb 1st.

W. Union vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ccd.

Wooster vs. Mt. Vernon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/