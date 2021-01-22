BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 45, Scranton 27
Albert Gallatin 70, Trinity Christian 58
Apollo-Ridge 62, Valley 53
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 87, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 78
Avonworth 70, Northgate 30
Baldwin 81, Seneca Valley 63
Bedford 77, Somerset 42
Belle Vernon 78, Mount Pleasant 39
Bethel Park 51, Grove City 49
Bethlehem Center 48, Waynesburg Central 41
Bishop Canevin 72, Seton-LaSalle 40
Blue Ridge 63, Forest City 55
Brentwood 56, Charleroi 47
Carlisle 52, State College 34
Carmichaels 66, Chartiers-Houston 49
Central Bucks East 59, Central Bucks West 45
Central Martinsburg 54, Clearfield 48
Central Valley 51, Ambridge 43
Central York 78, Red Lion 75
Chartiers Valley 58, Laurel Highlands 54
Chester 58, Chester Charter 48
Cochranton 51, Saegertown 42
Conestoga Christian 50, Linville Hill 32
Conestoga Valley 47, Ephrata 31
Eden Christian 53, Propel Andrew Street 27
Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Erie 48
Farrell 59, Rocky Grove 39
Ferndale 53, Meyersdale 34
First Love Christian 71, Sto-Rox 39
Fort Cherry 73, Jefferson-Morgan 51
Fox Chapel 72, Upper St. Clair 70
Franklin 65, Sharpsville 55
Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 47
Frazier 54, Southmoreland 39
Geibel Catholic 71, Monessen 62
Girard 54, Conneaut, Ohio 34
Greater Latrobe 53, Woodland Hills 52
Greenville 59, Wilmington 32
Hanover Area 45, Wyoming Area 43, OT
Harbor Creek 46, Fairview 37
Hatboro-Horsham 58, Quakertown 55
Hazleton Area 45, Wyoming Valley West 43
Hempfield Area 51, Norwin 50
Hickory 70, Erie First Christian Academy 40
Holy Redeemer 55, Nanticoke Area 39
Imani Christian Academy 68, St. Joseph 54
Jeannette 51, East Allegheny 45
Jenkintown 57, Bristol 49
Lackawanna Trail 50, Mountain View 43
Lake-Lehman 55, Delaware Valley 39
Lakeview 46, Mercer 30
Lancaster Catholic 53, Donegal 35
Lancaster Mennonite 74, Pequea Valley 52
Littlestown 48, Fairfield 40
Manheim Central 63, Kennard-Dale 37
Manheim Township 58, Penn Manor 41
Mars 79, Indiana 33
McKeesport 68, Gateway 52
Meadowbrook Christian 64, Grace Prep 28
Meadville 63, General McLane 45
Mechanicsburg 60, Red Land 18
Mercyhurst Prep 38, Seneca 34
Methacton 53, Spring-Ford 48, OT
Mid Valley 18, Carbondale 16
Middletown 53, Camp Hill Trinity 44
Millersburg 62, East Juniata 38
Millville 56, Bucktail 42
Montour 40, Blackhawk 37
Muncy 49, Sullivan County 37
Neumann 81, Benton 29
New Brighton 49, Riverside 40
New Castle 60, Moon 28
New Hope-Solebury 54, Cheltenham 25
New Oxford 64, York 57
North Allegheny 85, Butler 62
North East 66, Northwestern 45
North Penn 42, Central Bucks South 35
North Pocono 44, West Scranton 38
Northern York 78, Greencastle Antrim 55
Northwest Area 48, Montgomery 42
Octorara 60, Northern Lebanon 54
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 77, Aliquippa 39
Owen J Roberts 74, Boyertown 70
Penn-Trafford 57, Canon-McMillan 40
Penns Manor 49, Northern Cambria 26
Pennsbury 69, Harry S. Truman 54
Pittsburgh North Catholic 62, Burrell 43
Plum 46, Hampton 37
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Abington 50
Riverside 71, Elk Lake 52
Salisbury 65, Northern Lehigh 32
Scranton Holy Cross 50, Old Forge 47
Scranton Prep 72, Wallenpaupack 48
Sewickley Academy Panthers 39, Clairton 37
Shade 69, Salisbury-Elk Lick 41
Shaler 70, Derry 58
Sharon 68, Slippery Rock 47
Shenandoah Valley 54, Lourdes Regional 46
Shenango 61, Mohawk 42
Shippensburg 68, James Buchanan 34
Souderton 47, Pennridge 45
South Allegheny 58, Ligonier Valley 27
South Fayette 51, Ringgold 40
South Williamsport 72, Columbia-Montour 20
Springfield Delco 46, Haverford 40
Susquehannock 74, Eastern York 56
Thomas Jefferson 67, Peters Township 59
Troy 82, Canton 53
Tyrone 76, Penns Valley 55
Uniontown 66, Yough 61
Upper Darby 38, Penncrest 34
Upper Dublin 52, Wissahickon 41
Valley View 62, Western Wayne 16
Washington 59, Brownsville 18
Wellsboro 64, Sayre Area 45
West Allegheny 60, Beaver Falls 56
West Middlesex 76, Jamestown 39
West Mifflin 61, Serra Catholic 41
Wilkes-Barre Area 58, Pittston Area 45
William Tennent 51, Upper Moreland 40
York Suburban 53, West York 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Area vs. Hopewell, ppd.
Lakeland vs. Dunmore, ppd.
Laurel vs. Union Area, ppd.
Lower Dauphin vs. Mifflin County, ppd.
McGuffey vs. West Greene, ppd.
Montrose vs. Susquehanna, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 46, Harrisburg 38
Annville-Cleona 46, Octorara 9
Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 22
Bedford 77, Somerset 42
Bentworth 40, Propel Andrew Street 23
Bishop McCort 63, Chestnut Ridge 24
Blacklick Valley 59, Harmony 28
Bloomsburg 49, Milton 32
Carlisle 42, State College 26
Chambersburg 59, Central Dauphin East 33
Council Rock South 37, Bensalem 31
Dallastown Area 54, Northeastern 27
Eden Christian 52, Leechburg 20
Forest Hills 60, Westmont Hilltop 43
Gettysburg 55, New Oxford 34
Hampton 51, Deer Lakes 17
Hershey 43, Cedar Cliff 38
Jersey Shore 39, Midd-West 36
Loyalsock 55, Central Columbia 47
Mifflin County 54, Lower Dauphin 45
Mohawk 60, Rochester 40
Mount Carmel 71, Warrior Run 40
New Hope-Solebury 54, Cheltenham 25
Northwest Area 48, Weatherly 23
Phoenixville 27, Pope John Paul II 20
Salisbury 37, Northern Lehigh 30
Schuylkill Valley 41, Kutztown 30
Souderton 43, Pennridge 30
Southern Columbia 59, Hughesville 26
Spring-Ford 64, Methacton 41
Strath Haven 34, Garnet Valley 26
Tussey Mountain 46, Berlin-Brothersvalley 43
Twin Valley 34, West Lawn Wilson 32
York Suburban 53, West York 38
Yough 52, Jeannette 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Antietam vs. Hamburg, ccd.
Boiling Springs vs. Big Spring, ppd.
Bradford vs. Ridgway, ppd.
Coudersport vs. Northern Potter, ccd.
Cumberland Valley vs. Central Dauphin, ppd.
Danville vs. Shikellamy, ppd.
Hopewell vs. West Allegheny, ppd.
McGuffey vs. West Greene, ccd.
Norristown vs. Perkiomen Valley, ppd.
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt vs. East Pennsboro, ppd.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh vs. Abington, ppd.
Uniontown vs. Indiana, ppd.
Upper Merion vs. Pottstown, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. West Perry, ppd.
Windber vs. Portage Area, ppd.
___
