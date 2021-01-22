BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 45, Scranton 27

Albert Gallatin 70, Trinity Christian 58

Apollo-Ridge 62, Valley 53

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 87, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 78

Avonworth 70, Northgate 30

Baldwin 81, Seneca Valley 63

Bedford 77, Somerset 42

Belle Vernon 78, Mount Pleasant 39

Bethel Park 51, Grove City 49

Bethlehem Center 48, Waynesburg Central 41

Bishop Canevin 72, Seton-LaSalle 40

Blue Ridge 63, Forest City 55

Brentwood 56, Charleroi 47

Carlisle 52, State College 34

Carmichaels 66, Chartiers-Houston 49

Central Bucks East 59, Central Bucks West 45

Central Martinsburg 54, Clearfield 48

Central Valley 51, Ambridge 43

Central York 78, Red Lion 75

Chartiers Valley 58, Laurel Highlands 54

Chester 58, Chester Charter 48

Cochranton 51, Saegertown 42

Conestoga Christian 50, Linville Hill 32

Conestoga Valley 47, Ephrata 31

Eden Christian 53, Propel Andrew Street 27

Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Erie 48

Farrell 59, Rocky Grove 39

Ferndale 53, Meyersdale 34

First Love Christian 71, Sto-Rox 39

Fort Cherry 73, Jefferson-Morgan 51

Fox Chapel 72, Upper St. Clair 70

Franklin 65, Sharpsville 55

Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 47

Frazier 54, Southmoreland 39

Geibel Catholic 71, Monessen 62

Girard 54, Conneaut, Ohio 34

Greater Latrobe 53, Woodland Hills 52

Greenville 59, Wilmington 32

Hanover Area 45, Wyoming Area 43, OT

Harbor Creek 46, Fairview 37

Hatboro-Horsham 58, Quakertown 55

Hazleton Area 45, Wyoming Valley West 43

Hempfield Area 51, Norwin 50

Hickory 70, Erie First Christian Academy 40

Holy Redeemer 55, Nanticoke Area 39

Imani Christian Academy 68, St. Joseph 54

Jeannette 51, East Allegheny 45

Jenkintown 57, Bristol 49

Lackawanna Trail 50, Mountain View 43

Lake-Lehman 55, Delaware Valley 39

Lakeview 46, Mercer 30

Lancaster Catholic 53, Donegal 35

Lancaster Mennonite 74, Pequea Valley 52

Littlestown 48, Fairfield 40

Manheim Central 63, Kennard-Dale 37

Manheim Township 58, Penn Manor 41

Mars 79, Indiana 33

McKeesport 68, Gateway 52

Meadowbrook Christian 64, Grace Prep 28

Meadville 63, General McLane 45

Mechanicsburg 60, Red Land 18

Mercyhurst Prep 38, Seneca 34

Methacton 53, Spring-Ford 48, OT

Mid Valley 18, Carbondale 16

Middletown 53, Camp Hill Trinity 44

Millersburg 62, East Juniata 38

Millville 56, Bucktail 42

Montour 40, Blackhawk 37

Muncy 49, Sullivan County 37

Neumann 81, Benton 29

New Brighton 49, Riverside 40

New Castle 60, Moon 28

New Hope-Solebury 54, Cheltenham 25

New Oxford 64, York 57

North Allegheny 85, Butler 62

North East 66, Northwestern 45

North Penn 42, Central Bucks South 35

North Pocono 44, West Scranton 38

Northern York 78, Greencastle Antrim 55

Northwest Area 48, Montgomery 42

Octorara 60, Northern Lebanon 54

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 77, Aliquippa 39

Owen J Roberts 74, Boyertown 70

Penn-Trafford 57, Canon-McMillan 40

Penns Manor 49, Northern Cambria 26

Pennsbury 69, Harry S. Truman 54

Pittsburgh North Catholic 62, Burrell 43

Plum 46, Hampton 37

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Abington 50

Riverside 71, Elk Lake 52

Salisbury 65, Northern Lehigh 32

Scranton Holy Cross 50, Old Forge 47

Scranton Prep 72, Wallenpaupack 48

Sewickley Academy Panthers 39, Clairton 37

Shade 69, Salisbury-Elk Lick 41

Shaler 70, Derry 58

Sharon 68, Slippery Rock 47

Shenandoah Valley 54, Lourdes Regional 46

Shenango 61, Mohawk 42

Shippensburg 68, James Buchanan 34

Souderton 47, Pennridge 45

South Allegheny 58, Ligonier Valley 27

South Fayette 51, Ringgold 40

South Williamsport 72, Columbia-Montour 20

Springfield Delco 46, Haverford 40

Susquehannock 74, Eastern York 56

Thomas Jefferson 67, Peters Township 59

Troy 82, Canton 53

Tyrone 76, Penns Valley 55

Uniontown 66, Yough 61

Upper Darby 38, Penncrest 34

Upper Dublin 52, Wissahickon 41

Valley View 62, Western Wayne 16

Washington 59, Brownsville 18

Wellsboro 64, Sayre Area 45

West Allegheny 60, Beaver Falls 56

West Middlesex 76, Jamestown 39

West Mifflin 61, Serra Catholic 41

Wilkes-Barre Area 58, Pittston Area 45

William Tennent 51, Upper Moreland 40

York Suburban 53, West York 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Area vs. Hopewell, ppd.

Lakeland vs. Dunmore, ppd.

Laurel vs. Union Area, ppd.

Lower Dauphin vs. Mifflin County, ppd.

McGuffey vs. West Greene, ppd.

Montrose vs. Susquehanna, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 46, Harrisburg 38

Annville-Cleona 46, Octorara 9

Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 22

Bedford 77, Somerset 42

Bentworth 40, Propel Andrew Street 23

Bishop McCort 63, Chestnut Ridge 24

Blacklick Valley 59, Harmony 28

Bloomsburg 49, Milton 32

Carlisle 42, State College 26

Chambersburg 59, Central Dauphin East 33

Council Rock South 37, Bensalem 31

Dallastown Area 54, Northeastern 27

Eden Christian 52, Leechburg 20

Forest Hills 60, Westmont Hilltop 43

Gettysburg 55, New Oxford 34

Hampton 51, Deer Lakes 17

Hershey 43, Cedar Cliff 38

Jersey Shore 39, Midd-West 36

Loyalsock 55, Central Columbia 47

Mifflin County 54, Lower Dauphin 45

Mohawk 60, Rochester 40

Mount Carmel 71, Warrior Run 40

New Hope-Solebury 54, Cheltenham 25

Northwest Area 48, Weatherly 23

Phoenixville 27, Pope John Paul II 20

Salisbury 37, Northern Lehigh 30

Schuylkill Valley 41, Kutztown 30

Souderton 43, Pennridge 30

Southern Columbia 59, Hughesville 26

Spring-Ford 64, Methacton 41

Strath Haven 34, Garnet Valley 26

Tussey Mountain 46, Berlin-Brothersvalley 43

Twin Valley 34, West Lawn Wilson 32

York Suburban 53, West York 38

Yough 52, Jeannette 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Antietam vs. Hamburg, ccd.

Boiling Springs vs. Big Spring, ppd.

Bradford vs. Ridgway, ppd.

Coudersport vs. Northern Potter, ccd.

Cumberland Valley vs. Central Dauphin, ppd.

Danville vs. Shikellamy, ppd.

Hopewell vs. West Allegheny, ppd.

McGuffey vs. West Greene, ccd.

Norristown vs. Perkiomen Valley, ppd.

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt vs. East Pennsboro, ppd.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh vs. Abington, ppd.

Uniontown vs. Indiana, ppd.

Upper Merion vs. Pottstown, ppd.

Waynesboro vs. West Perry, ppd.

Windber vs. Portage Area, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/