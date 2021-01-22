GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 48, Christian Community School 37

Attica Seneca E. 73, Bucyrus 11

Bellville Clear Fork 53, Caledonia River Valley 35

Bucyrus Wynford 53, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40

Can. Glenoak 48, N. Can. Hoover 43

Carey 44, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. School for Girls 23

Cols. Grandview Hts. 60, Cols. Wellington 11

Delaware Buckeye Valley 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Delaware Hayes 46, Westerville N. 42

Dublin Coffman 39, Powell Olentangy Liberty 34

Dublin Jerome 34, Thomas Worthington 29

Gahanna Lincoln 71, Galloway Westland 12

Hilliard Darby 32, Marysville 31

Hilliard Davidson 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 33

Lewis Center Olentangy 33, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 25

Lou. Valley, Ky. 52, S. Webster 32

Lynchburg-Clay 93, W. Union 89

Marion Harding 75, Galion 24

Montpelier 51, Pioneer N. Central 48

New Albany 44, Grove City 36

Newark 48, Pickerington Cent. 36

Pickerington N. 35, Westerville Cent. 26

Reynoldsburg 81, Groveport-Madison 21

Riverside Stebbins 58, Piqua 45

Sidney 45, Troy 35

Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 17

Upper Sandusky 49, Morral Ridgedale 31

Vandalia Butler 45, W. Carrollton 41

Westerville S. 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Worthington Christian 54, Whitehall-Yearling 39

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Dublin Scioto 32

Xenia 46, Greenville 34

Zanesville 36, Tol. St. Francis 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Independence, ccd.

Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.

Delaware Christian vs. Granville Christian, ccd.

Elyria vs. Euclid, ccd.

Franklin Furnace Green vs. Latham Western, ppd.

Marion Pleasant vs. Shelby, ccd.

Perrysburg vs. Sylvania Southview, ccd.

Scott, Ky. vs. Cin. Woodward, ccd.

Sylvania Northview vs. Maumee, ccd.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Bowling Green, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/