GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 48, Christian Community School 37
Attica Seneca E. 73, Bucyrus 11
Bellville Clear Fork 53, Caledonia River Valley 35
Bucyrus Wynford 53, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40
Can. Glenoak 48, N. Can. Hoover 43
Carey 44, Sycamore Mohawk 22
Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. School for Girls 23
Cols. Grandview Hts. 60, Cols. Wellington 11
Delaware Buckeye Valley 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30
Delaware Hayes 46, Westerville N. 42
Dublin Coffman 39, Powell Olentangy Liberty 34
Dublin Jerome 34, Thomas Worthington 29
Gahanna Lincoln 71, Galloway Westland 12
Hilliard Darby 32, Marysville 31
Hilliard Davidson 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 33
Lewis Center Olentangy 33, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 25
Lou. Valley, Ky. 52, S. Webster 32
Lynchburg-Clay 93, W. Union 89
Marion Harding 75, Galion 24
Montpelier 51, Pioneer N. Central 48
New Albany 44, Grove City 36
Newark 48, Pickerington Cent. 36
Pickerington N. 35, Westerville Cent. 26
Reynoldsburg 81, Groveport-Madison 21
Riverside Stebbins 58, Piqua 45
Sidney 45, Troy 35
Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 17
Upper Sandusky 49, Morral Ridgedale 31
Vandalia Butler 45, W. Carrollton 41
Westerville S. 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
Worthington Christian 54, Whitehall-Yearling 39
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Dublin Scioto 32
Xenia 46, Greenville 34
Zanesville 36, Tol. St. Francis 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Independence, ccd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.
Delaware Christian vs. Granville Christian, ccd.
Elyria vs. Euclid, ccd.
Franklin Furnace Green vs. Latham Western, ppd.
Marion Pleasant vs. Shelby, ccd.
Perrysburg vs. Sylvania Southview, ccd.
Scott, Ky. vs. Cin. Woodward, ccd.
Sylvania Northview vs. Maumee, ccd.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Bowling Green, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/