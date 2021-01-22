BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Vernon 78, Mount Pleasant 39

Sewickley Academy Panthers 39, Clairton 37

Troy 82, Canton 53

Valley View 62, Western Wayne 16

Wellsboro 64, Sayre Area 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Area vs. Hopewell, ppd.

Delaware Valley vs. Honesdale, ppd.

Lakeland vs. Dunmore, ppd.

Lower Dauphin vs. Mifflin County, ppd.

McGuffey vs. West Greene, ppd.

Montrose vs. Susquehanna, ppd.

Shaler vs. Indiana, ppd.

Altoona 46, Harrisburg 38

Bentworth 40, Propel Andrew Street 23

New Hope-Solebury 54, Cheltenham 25

Yough 52, Jeannette 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hopewell vs. West Allegheny, ppd.

Norristown vs. Perkiomen Valley, ppd.

Upper Merion vs. Pottstown, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/