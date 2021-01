The Cambridge Post of the Highway Patrol is investing a serious truck-bicycle accident.

It happened just after 6:00 pm Thursday.

Trooper say the truck driven by 61-year-old Frank Zide of Parkersburg was traveling west on US 40, near Old Washington, when he struck a bicycle rider also heading west.

The bicyclist was transported by MedFlight to a hospital in Columbus with serious injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.