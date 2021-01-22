Animal Shelter Society features its pet of the week

ZANESVILLE – This week’s pet is a cat named Mr. Valentine. Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen – Gibson describes what owners would be the most fit for him.

“Valentine would work well with some older kids in the family (or) some seniors who are retired individuals. He can sit on your lap all day. He still plays even though he’s a bigger cat and sometimes folks mistake him as an older one and our vet staff believes he’s just over a year old,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen – Gibson said.

The Society is running a feline special from now until Valentine’s Day.

“We’re running a forever Valentine feline special and you can call and in and talk to our customer service representative and put in an application (at) https://www.animalsheltersociety.org/ and we can let you know the price of our felines. They do vary according to age, breeds, and so on,” Cohagen – Gibson said.

Cohagen – Gibson is very pleased with the amount of animals its been able to have adopted with its virtual process.