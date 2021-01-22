Updated on Thursday, 21 January 2021 at 7:02 PM EST:

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 36°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 15°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 33°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 15°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the late morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 38°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

MONDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

TUESDAY: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 20°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L2A – is presently located north of Ottawa, ON in far western Quebec with a minimum central pressure of 989 mb. Extending southwards into the Ottawa, ON metro is an occluded front, whose triple point is just north of the Saint Lawrence River. Running through western New York and into western Pennsylvania and along the Ohio River is a cold front. Further to the northwest, a secondary cold front is located in the northern half of the Great Lakes Region, moving southeastwards. Meanwhile, mostly clear skies have been around our region for the majority of the afternoon hours. This, combined with the presence of a steady southwesterly to westerly breeze, allowed for our temperatures this afternoon to reach upwards of 48°.

As we the secondary cold front approaches our region later tonight, I am expecting that the mostly clear skies will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight hours, especially towards sunrise. Overnight lows tonight will likely try to drop down to around 23° – 27° as the winds begin to decrease during the overnight hours. Nonetheless, west winds at 5-15 mph will still be possible overnight tonight.

By Friday Morning, the cold front will begin to move through Northwest Ohio, and with this will come increased cloud cover in our region. The cold front will likely push through the region sometime during the late morning or early afternoon hours, and in doing so it will allow for the possibility of a stray snow shower. In addition, Lake Effect Snow showers are likely in the usual areas of Northeast Ohio, and it is possible for a snow shower or two from that to move through Tuscarawas County. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will likely help to keep the temperatures fairly steady during the afternoon, and thus I am expecting high temperatures around 34° – 38° for Friday Afternoon. Breezy conditions will also be possible in our region for Friday, with gusts from the northwest at around 30 mph being possible.

As the cold front moves eastwards towards the Appalachian Mountains on Friday Night, mostly cloudy skies will be likely through the evening hours in our region. However, some decrease in the cloud cover is looking likely. The winds will begin to decrease during the overnight hours as well, and this will likely result in overnight low temperatures on Friday Night reaching down to around 13° – 17°.

An area of high pressure will move into the region on Saturday, and this will likely result in mostly clear skies on Saturday Morning, followed by partly cloudy skies on Saturday Afternoon. The winds will still be out of the northwest at around 5-15 mph. Thus, high temperatures on Saturday are likely to be up around 31° – 35°, with overnight lows trying to reach down to around 13° – 17° on Saturday Night, despite increased cloud cover late Saturday Night.

Our next system will begin to move up from the southern Plains as we end the weekend and head into the beginning part of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

