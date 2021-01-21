Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antietam 61, Hamburg 55
Bentworth 56, West Greene 50
Berlin-Brothersvalley 89, Turkeyfoot Valley 27
Carlynton 35, South Side 33
Catasauqua 48, Northern Lehigh 35
Cheswick Christian 68, Trinity Christian 60
Cocalico 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 43
Conrad Weiser 45, Governor Mifflin 42
Council Rock South 64, Wissahickon 63
ELCO 66, Annville-Cleona 21
Erie First Christian Academy 66, Conneaut, Ohio 46
Fort Cherry 92, Avella 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Frazier 64
Highlands 72, Freeport 31
Imani Christian Academy 83, Leechburg 74
Kennett 57, Unionville 56
Manheim Central 59, Solanco 36
Marian Catholic 64, Schuylkill Haven 47
Muhlenberg 82, Berks Catholic 56
Neshaminy 58, Council Rock North 36
North Pocono 54, Dunmore 37
Northampton 54, Bethlehem Liberty 51
Notre Dame-Green Pond 68, Saucon Valley 56
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46, Penn Hills 45
Rochester 66, Laurel 59
Saltsburg 59, Blairsville 32
Schuylkill Valley 57, Kutztown 56
Southmoreland 52, Brownsville 48
Stroudsburg 61, East Stroudsburg North 21
Valley 52, East Allegheny 48
Washington 69, Burgettstown 33
West Lawn Wilson 67, Twin Valley 26
West Shamokin 52, Penns Manor 47, OT
William Tennent 65, Springfield Montco 46
Williamsport 67, Altoona 43
Wyomissing 52, Oley Valley 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Knoch vs. Mars, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 72, Scranton 57
Albert Gallatin 59, Laurel Highlands 30
Ambridge 50, Central Valley 39
Annville-Cleona 49, Pequea Valley 27
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 35, Union Area 34
Bangor 49, Moravian Academy 35
Beaver Area 53, Hopewell 21
Beaver Falls 34, Elwood City Riverside 29
Belle Vernon 40, Mount Pleasant 22
Bethel Park 75, Mars 51
Blackhawk 72, Montour 42
Brentwood 58, South Allegheny 10
Butler 52, North Hills 26
Chartiers Valley 52, Penn Hills 33
Chartiers-Houston 30, West Allegheny 20
Council Rock North 34, Neshaminy 26
Council Rock South 54, Wissahickon 46
Dallas 52, Berwick 50
Delone 58, Camp Hill Trinity 41
Derry 54, Valley 16
Dunmore 67, Lakeland 25
Elizabeth Forward 53, West Mifflin 46
Farrell 55, Reynolds 53
Forest City 34, Blue Ridge 27
Girard 55, Northwestern 38
Gwynedd Mercy 54, Nazareth Academy 24
Hampton 68, Plum 41
Hazleton Area 56, Wyoming Valley West 46, OT
Indiana 50, Fox Chapel 34
Jenkintown 62, Faith Christian Academy 59
Jim Thorpe 59, Lehighton 38
Kennedy Catholic 58, West Middlesex 40
Kiski Area 38, Yough 15
Laurel 51, Burgettstown 29
Ligonier Valley 38, Yough 15
McKeesport 46, Gateway 33
Mid Valley 40, Carbondale 33
Mohawk 72, Ellwood City 43
Mount Lebanon 56, Moon 40
Nanticoke Area 57, Holy Redeemer 55
Nazareth Area 63, Bethlehem Catholic 56
Neshannock 67, South Side 30
North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 36
Norwin 53, Shaler 21
Oakland Catholic 45, Winchester Thurston 40
Old Forge 47, Scranton Holy Cross 41
Penn-Trafford 52, Seneca Valley 24
Peters Township 65, Baldwin 46
Riverside 69, Elk Lake 25
Riverview 36, Jeannette 30
Scranton Prep 71, Wallenpaupack 27
Seneca 41, Saegertown 25
Sewickley Academy Panthers 45, New Brighton 12
Shenango 57, Aliquippa 42
Slippery Rock 58, Hickory 19
South Park 68, Charleroi 50
Springdale 30, Cornell 12
Thomas Jefferson 59, Connellsville 28
Towanda 55, Cowanesque Valley 19
Trinity 82, Uniontown 16
Villa Joseph Marie 56, Mount St. Joseph 47
Villa Maria 61, Erie McDowell 24
Washington 51, Brownsville 39
Waynesburg Central 47, Bentworth 10
West Greene 72, Monessen 41
Western Wayne 49, Valley View 38
Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Pittston Area 38
William Tennent 44, Springfield Montco 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Canevin vs. Seton-LaSalle, ppd.
Clairton vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Deer Lakes vs. Knoch, ppd.
Forbes Road vs. McConnellsburg, ccd.
Hempfield Area vs. Bethel Park, ppd.
Iroquois vs. Fort Leboeuf, ccd.
Quaker Valley vs. New Castle, ccd.
Susquehanna vs. Montrose, ppd.
West Greene vs. Carmichaels, ppd.
West Scranton vs. North Pocono, ppd.
___
